Robin Windsor ‘died with £879 in his business account’ after earning £5k a minute at height of Strictly fame

Strictly star Robin Windsor had less than £1,000 in his company’s business account at the time of his death, it’s been alleged.

Robin’s tragic death was announced earlier this week by his Burn The Floor dance company. His heartbroken family released a new statement about his death this afternoon (February 22).

It came after his final Instagram post about “hiding in the shadows“.

Robin Windsor ‘had £879 in company’s account’ at time of death

Now it’s been reported that Robin’s Happy Feet Creative Limited had funds of £879 when he died. According to the Daily Mail, the company had not traded for some time. And, according to Companies House records it was facing an “active proposal” to be struck off.

This refers to a process whereby a limited company is removed from the register of companies. It usually happens when a director decides to dissolve their business.

In the weeks before his death the popular professional dancer embarked on a Fred Olsen Cruise in South Africa. He was dancing alongside fellow Strictly professional Gordana Grandosek Whiddon.

She has revealed her heartache over his sudden death. Gordana said that she thought Robin was “too fragile for this world“.

At the height of his Strictly fame, Robin earned £5 a minute (Credit: Cover Images)

Earning £5k per minute during Strictly fame

Back in 2022, Robin revealed how he was once paid £5,000 a minute to dance the cha cha cha. It came at the height of his fame as a dancer on Strictly. He appeared on the show between 2012 and 2014. He left after a back injury that resulted in an operation and fears he could end up in a wheelchair if he danced again.

Robin previously revealed that he was paid £100k a year during his time on Strictly, noting the “best” year of his financial life was the year he started on the BBC dance show.

He said: “My dance partner and I were once paid £10,000 each to stay in a luxury resort in Mauritius for a week and dance the cha-cha-cha at an event. Our dance lasted two minutes.

“All of a sudden, I was earning money I had only dreamt about. I probably made about £100,000 that year – not just from Strictly but from work off the back of the show such as the tour and private performances. When you’re on prime-time TV, everyone wants a little slice of you.”

Robin died this week at the age of 44 (Credit: Cover Images)

Robin’s £100k tax bill

The worst year for him financially came in 2013, Robin revealed. He said that he wasn’t aware how to pay tax as a self-employed dancer. And, as a result, HMRC investigated him.

Speaking in 2022, he added: “Because I didn’t have any paperwork for the four years prior to that, it said all it could do is assume I had been making the same mistakes for six years. So, unfortunately, I got a bill for £100,000. That was an awful lot more than I thought I owed, but I had no proof. So, heartbreakingly, I had to pay it.”

Robin said he paid the bill with the money he’d been saving for a house deposit. Trying to remain upbeat, he told the publication that, to make himself feel better about the bill, he hoped it was going to a “good place”, “like the wages of NHS workers”.

Family statement on death of Robin Windsor

In a statement, the late star’s family said: “We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin. While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief.

“We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We would ask that the constant media speculation stop. As we have further information we will share a statement in due course.”

