Strictly dancer who spent final weeks with Robin Windsor admits ‘I tried so hard but it wasn’t enough’

Strictly dancer Robin Windsor spent his final weeks on a cruise with his dance partner Gordana Grandosek Whiddon and now she has broken her silence to reflect on his sudden death.

Gordana, who is married to pro dancer Trent Whiddon, appeared on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Trent back in 2014. Trent actually took over from Robin when he left the show after a “horrible” back operation.

Robin and Gordana – who was his dance partner – had spent part of January performing together on a cruise. Now she has shared her heartache over his death and admitted that she “tried so hard but it was not enough”.

Robin Windsor spent his final few weeks on a cruise with his Strictly dancer pal Gordana (Credit: Cover Images)

Death of Strictly dancer Robin Windsor: ‘Too fragile for this world’

The death of Strictly dancer Robin was announced this week (February 20). No cause of death has been released, but his Strictly partner Kristina Rihanoff did spark concern among fans with her gut-wrenching comments about his passing.

Now Gordana has claimed that Robin was “too fragile for this world”.

Posting on Instagram, alongside a reel of pictures of the pair and Trent, she shared: “Robin Bobby I can’t believe I’m writing this, I thought we will get old together? Remember, we were speaking about it last time when we were together with Trent. What happened there???

“I can’t believe you are gone. You were the light, the rainbow, the dun, the warmth, the smile, energy, you were too fragile for this world. All you wanted is to be loved.”

‘I don’t regret a single night’

Gordana then added: “I treasure our memories from beginning to the end. 22 years. From Biloxi Mississippi to New Orleans mardi gras to Japan laundromat, when people thought we are homeless to Broadway sharing the apartment and doing our thing, the last 25th anniversary of Burn the floor, our Slovenian Croatian adventures, endless parties.

“Oh how I don’t regret a single night partying and drinking with you while rehearsing for @burnthefloorofficial and doing what we loved, dance and be all together. We all had so much fun.”

‘I tried so hard but it was not enough’

She then continued: “Late nights walking around, talking, laughing. I was privileged to be next to you on the darkest nights, hugged you when you cried and it seemed, I thought you got out of the shadows just a little bit, but you never did.”

Gordana added: “I tried so hard but it was not enough. It’s breaking my heart that I won’t see you again, hear you laughing, feel you.”

Reflecting on the final few weeks they spent together, she concluded: “We had unforgettable last cruise, last adventure, last dance with you.

“I love you Bobby boy forever. Someday one day up there.”

