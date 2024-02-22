The family of Robin Windsor have shared a heartbreaking statement following his sad death.

The Strictly Come Dancing star died this week at the age of 44. Reports claim that Robin was found dead in a London hotel room shortly after he returned back to the UK from a trip in South Africa. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Now, his family have issued a statement as they thanked the public for “the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin”.

Robin Windsor’s family speak out after his death

His family said: “We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin.

“While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief.

“We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

They added: “We would ask that the constant media speculation stop. As we have further information we will share a statement in due course.”

It comes shortly after one of Robin’s friends spoke out about his death, claiming the dancer “would detach himself from people for two or three days”.

Speaking to the Mirror, Vincent Simone – who had known Robin since he was 17 – said: “He was the best man I ever met. Robin has had these moments in the past – it was an ongoing problem. He would detach himself from people for two or three days. Then he would come back to the world, to reality. But this time, he didn’t come back.”

Vincent, who also appeared on Strictly, went on to say that Robin struggled with his love life and relationships.

He said: “Robin was always falling in love. The poor man just wanted to be loved. He had loads of love from the rest of us, almost too much.

“But I almost lost count of his boyfriends. He wasn’t that person who slept around, but he wanted a full on serious relationship. He was looking for love, a marriage, something serious.”

Tributes to Robin

Since Robin’s death, many Strictly stars have spoken out. His close friend Kristina Rihanoff shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

She said: “Robin wasn’t just my dance partner, he was a friend and together we shared endless experiences from our careers highlights to hitting rockbottom of rejection.

“His own spirit was absolutely destroyed when he was dropped from Strictly and that’s where I started to see changes in his personality, depression and broken self worth.”

