Robin Windsor ‘struggled with his love life the most’ as his friend admits ‘that poor boy just wanted to be loved’

Robin Windsor struggled with his love life the most, a friend has claimed following his death.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star’s death left fans heartbroken this week. Reports claim that Robin was found dead in a London hotel room shortly after he returned back to the UK from a trip in South Africa. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Now, one of Robin’s close friends has spoken out about his death and claimed the dancer “would detach himself from people for two or three days”.

Robin sadly died this week at the age of 44 (Credit: Cover Images)

Speaking to the Mirror, Vincent Simone – who had known Robin since he was 17 – said: “He was the best man I ever met. Robin has had these moments in the past – it was an ongoing problem. He would detach himself from people for two or three days. Then he would come back to the world, to reality. But this time, he didn’t come back.”

Robin was always falling in love. It was a big thing for him.

He also discussed Robin‘s love life, which he claims the dancer “struggled with the most”.

Vincent – who also appeared on Strictly – said: “Robin was always falling in love. The poor man just wanted to be loved. He had loads of love from the rest of us, almost too much.

“But I almost lost count of his boyfriends. He wasn’t that person who slept around, but he wanted a full on serious relationship. He was looking for love, a marriage, something serious.”

Vincent said he thinks Robin “struggled the most” with his love life and relationships.

A friend claims Robin struggled the most with his love life (Credit: Cover Images)

Robin previously dated X Factor star Marcus Collins.

Paying tribute to Robin this week, Marcus said on Instagram: “The world just got a lot less sparkly. Robin, you were so loved.”

Robin and Marcus dated for 18 months but split in 2015. During their romance, they had discussed marriage.

Robin had told OK! in 2014: “We both know where this is heading and that this is for the long term. It’s a case of being the right time. I’ve always wanted to get married to the person I love and that fairytale is getting closer every day.”

