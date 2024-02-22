Robin Windsor’s Strictly pal reveals frantic three-day search for star ahead of his death: ‘This time he didn’t come back’

Robin Windsor sadly passed away recently, aged 44. The Strictly star’s death was announced earlier this week.

Now, one of his pal’s revealed that there was a three-day search for the pro dancer before his death.

Robin has died (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Robin Windsor dies aged 44

Earlier this week, it was announced that former Strictly pro Robin had sadly passed away.

Burn The Dancefloor announced the news on Facebook. “The Burn the Floor (BTF) family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away,” they said.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world. His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual,” they then said.

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever,” they then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROBIN WINDSOR (@robinwindsor)

Pal of Robin Windsor on frantic three-day search

Now, a friend of the late star has revealed that there was a frantic search for Robin after he seemingly vanished.

Vincent Simone told The Mirror that a close friend of Robin’s began ringing his friends after they couldn’t get hold of him.

Speaking to the publication, Vincent said that Robin was the best man he’d ever met.

“Robin has had these moments in the past – it was an ongoing problem. He would detach himself from people for two or three days. Then he would come back to the world, to reality. But this time, he didn’t come back.” he said.

Tributes have poured in for Robin (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Robin’s search for love

Vincent then went on to say that Robin was always falling in love and wanted to be loved.

“Robin was always falling in love. It was a big thing for him. The poor man just wanted to be loved. He had loads of love from the rest of us, almost too much.

“But I almost lost count of his boyfriends. He wasn’t that person who slept around, but he wanted a full-on serious relationship. He was looking for love, a marriage, something serious. I think it was his love life, his relationships, that he struggled with the most,” he said.

One of Robin’s ex-boyfriends, X-Factor star Marcus Collins, paid tribute to the late dancer earlier this week.

He uploaded several snaps of himself and Robin, along with the caption: “The World just got a lot less sparkly. Robin You were so loved.”

Read more: Strictly dancer who spent final weeks with Robin Windsor admits ‘I tried so hard but it wasn’t enough’

Share your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.