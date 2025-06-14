Inside Steph McGovern’s romance with mystery partner – relationship ‘rule’; feeling ‘left out’; ‘cracking rows’

Steph McGovern is a TV favourite – but who is her mystery partner?

The journalist and presenter, 43, has been a staple on screens for years. From stints on BBC Breakfast to her own chat show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, Steph has remained booked and busy.

Away from the TV shows though, Steph – who is on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? today (June 14) – is loved-up with her mystery girlfriend.

But what is her partner’s job? How many children do they have? And what is their relationship ‘rule’? Here, ED! is taking a look inside Steph’s romance with her girlfriend.

Steph McGovern on keeping partner out of spotlight

Presenter Steph McGovern usually keeps her relationship and personal life out of the public eye, so her girlfriend’s name is not known.

However, it is known that Steph’s partner works as TV executive. Going from strength to strength to strength, in 2019, Steph gave birth to their daughter.

My daughter has no choice and my partner’s not in the public eye, so I wouldn’t want to subject them to the opinions of others.

Steph has previously spoken about why she keeps her family out of the spotlight.

She told The Express: “I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner’s not in the public eye, so I wouldn’t want to subject them to the opinions of others.”

Steph and partner’s relationship ‘rule’

Recently, Steph revealed a strict rule that she and her girlfriend ensure that they always stick to.

“What I’ve learned about relationships is you have to put in the effort,” she told Yours magazine earlier this year.

“It’s about listening. For example, if I’m ill, I like to be left alone to get on with it – no fuss. Whereas my partner likes to be taken care of.”

Steph and her partner have a “brilliant rule”, she added, “where, if we’re miffed about something, we have 24 hours in which to voice it. It means we have some cracking rows, but we solve things fairly quickly.”

“It might be over something small like the dishwasher, but that’s the reason why you’ve got 24 hours to make your point… so it doesn’t grow into a massive collection of things one of us has done.”

Why Steph McGovern on feeling ‘left out’

In 2020, Celebrity Bear Hunt star Steph gave a rare insight into her relationship when she spoke about her girlfriend’s “obsession” with utensils. According to Steph, her partner had recently bought a brand-new BBQ – but Steph wasn’t allowed anywhere near it.

“Do you think she’s one of those people who fancies inanimate objects?” Steph asked producer Geoff and childhood friend Claire on their podcast Not Bad for a Monday.

Geoff replied: “I think she might be. I have noticed in the past she’s given the eye to a hob oven.”

Revealing she feels “left out”, Steph added: “She is obsessed with her utensils and bits of kit for cooking in a way that makes me feel left out, I’ll be honest with you.”

Steph on if she wants more children

Steph and her mystery partner welcomed their first child, a daughter, in November 2019 – who Steph also keeps out of the spotlight. And it seems Steph is not in a rush to expand her brood.

She told Woman & Home magazine in 2022: “I don’t think more children are on the cards.

“It’s a bit like the Strictly question,” she added, referring to her own uncertainty over whether she would take part in the BBC One show. Steph continued: “It feels like a no, but I’m not going to say a definite no because you don’t know.”

Watch Steph on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on Saturday (June 14) at 9:40pm on ITV1.

