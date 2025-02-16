Steph McGovern on relationship ‘rule’ with mystery girlfriend that always ends in ‘cracking rows’

Presenter Steph McGovern recently revealed a strict rule that she and her TV executive girlfriend ensure that they always stick to.

The star lives with her mystery girlfriend in North Tyneside. The pair had a baby in 2019.

After cutting her teeth at the BBC working on Tomorrow’s World, Steph graduated to her own TV show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, which she hosted between 2020 to 2023.

This year, she’s competing on Netflix’s reality competition series Celebrity Bear Hunt. And, this weekend, you catch her on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

However, if you’re expecting her girlfriend to be her phone a friend, you’ll probably be disappointed…

She and her partner welcomed a baby in 2019 (Credit: Comedy Central UK/YouTube)

Steph McGovern has learned a lot about relationships over the years

While she’s done well to keep her romantic partnerships more or less out of the public eye, Steph has spoken out about her attitude towards relationships generally. And given specifics, too.

Her girlfriend is a TV executive, although Steph hasn’t ever revealed her name.

“What I’ve learned about relationships is you have to put in the effort,” she told Yours magazine earlier this year. “It’s about listening. For example, if I’m ill, I like to be left alone to get on with it – no fuss. Whereas my partner likes to be taken care of.”

Steph and her partner have a “brilliant rule”, she added, “where, if we’re miffed about something, we have 24 hours in which to voice it. It means we have some cracking rows, but we solve things fairly quickly.”

“It might be over something small like the dishwasher, but that’s the reason why you’ve got 24 hours to make your point… so it doesn’t grow into a massive collection of things one of us has done.”

They live together in Tyneside and are both in TV – but in different capacities (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Steph announced the birth of their daughter in 2019

Steph McGovern confirmed the news of the birth of her daughter – whose name she’s never shared – on X in November 2019.

“Well hello world,” she wrote. “Just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing.”

Steph is due to be quizzed by Jeremy Clarkson on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on Sunday, February 16 at 8pm on ITV.

