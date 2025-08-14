Stacey Solomon ‘looks smoking hot’ as she frolics in the pool with husband Joe Swash in tiny cream bikini

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash were all smiles as they enjoyed a rare kid-free moment on their lavish family holiday in Turkey.

The Loose Women star looked radiant in a tiny cream bikini. Meanwhile, Joe went shirtless in black swim trunks as the couple joined a wild adults-only pool party at the luxurious £1,000-a-night Regnum Carya resort.

The pair couldn’t stop laughing as they hopped on a giant pink flamingo float and frolicked in the water.

Captioning the clip, Stacey wrote: “Mum & Dad. Also, once upon a time, known as Stacey & Joe. For one hour today, we were them again. Forever grateful for the craft afternoon at the kids’ club. Love you @realjoeswashy.”

In the video, the couple showed off their goofy side. At one point, Stacey sat on Joe’s shoulders in the pool before the two flopped over giggling on the inflatable flamingo.

The overlaid text read, “POV: all your children want to go to kids’ club for perfume making, so you get to join the adults’ party for the first time EVER.”

The comments section exploded with love for the couple, with fans calling them relatable, hilarious, and downright adorable.

“Oh my goodness, love love love this! Love you two, completely down to earth and a genuine fantastic couple and amazing parents, keep being you!!” One fan gushed.

“Yes, Stace! You and @realjoeswashy are 100% couple goals,” another echoed.

“If my next relationship doesn’t look like this, I don’t want it,” a third agreed.

Another fan praised Stacey’s trim figure. “Stacey is smokin’ hot! She looks amazing. Enjoy, guys.”

“Someone’s coming home pregnant,” one follower cheekily joked about their adults-only afternoon.

Stacey has been documenting her family getaway with candid photos and videos from the five-star hotel.

The mum-of-five has wowed fans with her swimwear looks, previously posting a pic in a bold yellow bikini as she zoomed down a water slide, and another in a black two-piece while reflecting on her fitness journey.

Sharing a serene snap from an underwater cave, she wrote: “My body looks a little different to last year’s summer holiday. I’m actually so proud of myself because I’ve stuck to my weight training consistently since February. Kept quiet and just got my head down & kept going.”

She added that her focus isn’t just aesthetics.

“Don’t commit to fitness just for the looks. Do it so you can wrestle your 17-year-old and carry all three toddlers in 40°C heat—and you’ll enjoy the journey more.”

The family holiday includes their children, Rex, Rose and Belle, as well as Stacey’s older sons, Zachary and Leighton.

