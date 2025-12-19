Spencer Matthews reveals moment relationship with Vogue Williams ‘started slipping’: ‘The fear of losing her was real’

Spencer Matthews has revealed how his relationship with wife Vogue Williams nearly ended in a new candid interview.

The 37-year-old reality star, who married the 40-year-old media personality in 2018, admitted he made a major change to his lifestyle in order for the pair to stay together.

In a candid interview on Davina McCall’s podcast Begin Again, Spencer heaped praise upon Vogue. He told the presenter that his “amazing” wife was the reason he “wanted to be better”.

The former Made In Chelsea star also teased how his party-boy behaviour on the E4 reality show had previously led to “bad decisions”.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams – a relationship timeline

Spencer met Vogue when the pair both starred on Channel 4 skiing competition, The Jump, in 2017.

“I had big problems with alcohol,” he explains on the podcast. “You’ll probably remember on The Jump, I was a very heavy drinker. I went sober for her initially. It then immediately almost became for me, as well. Genuinely, the person I used to be isn’t good enough for my wife.”

When quizzed on why he decided to ditch his boozy lifestyle, Spencer added: “I could just see the relationship slipping. I could see that she would lose interest in me and put me on some scrap heap somewhere if I didn’t make an actual change to my own health. The fear of losing her was quite real.”

Spencer, who shot to fame for being Made in Chelsea’s playboy with a string of exes including Louise Thompson, continued to reveal that his party lifestyle had infringed on his relationships.

“I would go out and drink and stay out all night and do whatever I wanted,” he said. “And if it didn’t work, it didn’t work, and that was that. I’ve never considered marrying anyone but Vogue.”

Spencer and Vogue break-up rumours

The couple, who share three children – Theodore, seven, daughter Gigi, five, and son Otto, three – have also been forced to blast break-up rumours.

In March, reports emerged that Spencer and Vogue were “on the rocks”, with Vogue being quick to shut down any suggestions on Instagram.

“It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up,” she wrote. “I usually avoid addressing baseless and cruel rumours but this just keeps coming up. It’s disappointing to see this narrative being pushed almost daily when it’s absolutely not true. Much more importantly, I don’t want my children hearing these lies in the playground.

“We’re not sure what the angle is or where it’s coming from but the whole thing feels very strange and mean.”

In his podcast interview, Spencer was also keen to dispel any suggestions of tension.

“She’s got it all. She’s a very special person. And she lights up rooms that she walks into. She’s immensely popular,” he said.

“I’ve never met anyone, really, that doesn’t immediately warm to her. Incredible sense of humour. Very beautiful. And you only have to spend a few hours with her around her kids to just see what a special mother she is, as well. Completely selfless and very special.”

Spencer’s interview comes as Vogue returns from her stint in the I’m a Celebrity… jungle. She was the third celebrity to be voted out from the ITV competition.

