Vogue Williams quits alcohol after husband Spencer Matthews urged her to ‘lay off the booze’

Vogue Williams has revealed that she has quit alcohol, after her teetotal husband Spencer Matthews urged her to “lay off the booze”.

The 39-year-old mum-of-three opened up about her plan to go sober for three months on her podcast this week.

Why did Vogue Williams quit alcohol?

In the latest episode of her Never Live It Down podcast, TV presenter Vogue Williams shared her decision with comedian Seann Walsh.

As Seann told her that he had stopped drinking six years ago, she revealed that she too was taking “three months off booze”.

He’s telling me I need to ‘lay off the booze’

“I just kind of feel like it,” she explained, “I don’t want to be hungover and I’m always saying it and I’m always saying that I’m not gonna drink lalala. I think nothing good happens after midnight… all those nights you stayed up talking [bleep]? Such a waste of time.”

She added that husband Spencer, 37, had played his part in the decision.

“Spencer was drinking little bits and bobs again and then he went teetotal again. As soon as he decided he wasn’t drinking again he turned round to me and was like: ‘Would you not consider it now, what you’re drinking?’ And when I say I drink [bleep] all, like I rarely drink. And he’s telling me I need to ‘lay off the booze’! And I was like, Spenny, I barely drink! It’s only because you’re not drinking.”

Blacking out

The decision comes three months after Vogue made headlines for admitting she got so drunk at YouTuber Jack Maynard’s lavish French wedding to heiress Lily Mackie that she blacked out.

Vogue confessed she “didn’t remember getting into the hotel room” after an enthusiastic session at the reception’s margarita bar.

“It was the nicest wedding I’ve ever seen in my entire life. I got excited because there was a margarita bar… and the next day, I woke up and I remembered the last bit of the night but I definitely didn’t remember getting into the hotel room,” she said.

The couple took their two eldest children – Theo, five, and Gigi, three – with them to the destination wedding. And Vogue admitted that parenting two little ones the next day was a bit of a struggle.

“I was looking at Spen and I was like [makes despairing noise] – you know when you’re quite nervous. And as I went up to the wedding party, lots of people went: ‘How’s the head?’ and I was like, oh no.”

They’re also parents to Otto, two.

‘The next day is just awful’

Vogue elaborated further on her feelings surrounding alcohol on a recent appearance on Loose Women.

She confessed that her father had been a “big drinker” and while he had never been a “bad drinker”, it had put her off a little. She also said that her anxiety plays its part. “If I drink, the next day is just awful,. You’re just like catastrophising everything.”

Once known for his wild partying on Made in Chelsea, Spencer quit drinking in 2018 after admitting alcohol had become a “problem” in his life. He went on to launch CleanCo, a low- and no-alcohol drinks brand, and has frequently spoken about the benefits of staying sober.

