Scarlett Thomas, 17, fiercely defended by famous dad amid intense backlash after ‘life-changing’ news

Ryan Thomas’ 17-year-old daughter Scarlett has announced a huge new career move, months after facing backlash for skipping her GCSEs.

The young star, who has been sending fans wild with her current storyline in Waterloo Road, has been keeping her followers up to date with her career journey over the last few months.

She took to Instagram to reveal her music career has taken a huge new step forward. And after the news broke, her dad, Ryan Thomas, has defended her against criticism.

Scarlett Thomas reveals huge news

Taking to her Instagram, Scarlett Thomas shared a series of photos of her signing her first ever record deal.

A while back, Scarlett faced a lot of criticism for not sitting her GCSEs. And has even hit out at those who refer to her as a nepo baby.

For the last few months, Scarlett has been posting singing videos on social media, teasing that it’s the direction she wants her career to go. And now it seems like she’s finally got what she wanted.

Alongside the photos, Scarlett wrote: “Wow. What an experience I have had so far. And what an experience I am about to have.

“I am beyond grateful for this amazing opportunity. Today was a life-changing moment for me. I have been working hard behind the scenes but I can now finally share it with you all.

“I can’t wait for what this year brings. Hopefully some amazing music.”

She went on to tag music producers, finishing her caption off with: “Signed.”

The signing of her record deal comes a few months after dad Ryan surprised her with her own recording studio at his house. The gesture had Scarlett breaking down in tears on an emotional video.

Ryan Thomas praises his daughter

The post was liked by a huge amount of Scarlett’s famous friends. But her very well-known family all took to the comments to express how happy they were.

Scarlett’s lookalike mum, Tina O’brien – who had reportedly been feuding with Ryan Thomas for years – commented: “So very proud of you.”

Her Love Island uncle Scott wrote: “Beyond proud, Scarlett. Love you so much.”

Scarlett’s grandmother commented: “Reach for the stars my darling girl. Forever my love and admiration for my baby girl.”

But Scarlett’s dad, Ryan Thomas, posted an entirely separate post on his Instagram, celebrating his daughter’s huge achievement.

Sharing a snap of him and Scarlett together now, and another video of Scarlett singing while on a chair at the same place five years ago, he emotionally shared how happy he was.

Ryan wrote: “Today is one of the best days of my life. Watching my little girl sign a record deal is a moment I will cherish forever.

“The stars were aligned today. As we turned up at the restaurant to sign the deal, Scarlett said: ‘I’ve been here before dad’. Then we found this video.

“Stood on the chair in front of all her family singing A Million Dreams. And here we are five years later making her dream come true.”

Ryan Thomas hits back at nepo baby criticism

Since the news of Scarlett’s record deal, Ryan has made his feelings clear on the criticism she faces as a “nepo baby”.

Scarlett appeared on today’s episode (January 14) of At Home With The Thomas Bro’s podcast. And during the show, Ryan and his brothers discussed how people always criticise her.

Ryan admitted that he has seen a lot of people online criticising her and stating that Scarlett “got queue jumped into Waterloo Road and she only got the gig because of her family.”

The doting dad responded: “I have to back it because I know the process that Scarlett has been through. She has been through it like every other actress or actor to get this part on Waterloo Road. She went through audition after audition.

“There was no special treatment. And she went up against a lot of good people. But she got the part off her own back. She earned it and it’s nice to see. It’s nothing to do with an uncle or a cousin.”

Scarlett then spoke up for herself, adding: “It’s just a bit like, why are you pushing my talent aside and not just letting me do what I want to do. It’s like a plumber. A plumber might have a child that becomes a plumber.”

Her uncle Adam, who stars in Waterloo Road with her, agreed adding: “It just runs in the family.”

Ryan went on to make sure the listeners knew that Scarlett has faced the “real pressure” of the industry, and has even been rejected from parts too.

