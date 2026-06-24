Rylan Clark reveals true feelings about missing out on Strictly job to Emma Willis

Rylan Clark has revealed how he really feels about his good pal Emma Willis landing the role of Strictly’s new host.

Last month, Emma, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe were announced as the stars taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Reports claimed that bosses had spent months holding talks and auditions with a string of well-known names, all hoping to land one of the biggest jobs on television, including Rylan.

And now, Rylan has spoken out about missing out on one of the most sought-after jobs in telly…

Rylan has revealed his thoughts about Emma being the new Strictly host (Credit: U&Laughs / YouTube)

Rylan Clark loses out on Strictly hosting gig

Since Tess and Claudia left Strictly, Rylan was one of several big names said to be in the running to take over from the pair. He is already part of the Strictly family, having previously hosted the show’s spin-off, It Takes Two.

However, last month it was announced that it was Emma, Johannes and Josh who had landed the job.

And in a new interview, Rylan has shared his thoughts on the new hosting trio.

Rylan worked with Emma on Big Brother back in its Channel 5 days, and they have regularly co-hosted This Morning together while the main presenters have been off.

Emma, Johannes and Josh are the new hosts (Credit: BBC)

Rylan on how he really feels about Emma’s Strictly gig

Rylan told the Metro: “I’m so over the moon for Em. She’s perfect for that job. And JoJo, whom I absolutely adore. I think he’s just going to be amazing and I hope we still get to see him dance as well because his talent is just ridiculous. And Josh, I’ve always got on with him really well.”

Discussing Strictly’s “new era”, Rylan also added: “I’m so excited to see how that’s going to look. I think we were all like, ‘this is a bit random’, but I’ve got no doubt that it’s going to be absolutely amazing. It’s a new era for Strictly.

“And anyone that’s following Tess and Claud, you’ve got to have some big balls to do it. But I think with the power of three, they’ll have a lovely time.”

Strictly’s new hosts

The new Strictly hosts were announced earlier this month. “It’s official…September 2026,” the clip posted to Instagram was captioned. It saw Emma and Johannes taking their seats in front of a camera… operated by Josh.

“Come on, we can’t do this without you,” said Emma in the clip. The song Three Is The Magic Number was playing over the top of the video.

Tess Daly was also among those sharing her congratulations. She said: “Can’t wait to tune in. The ultimate trio.”

In a statement, Emma said: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly. I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years. So to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend.

“It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind – two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter.

“I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!”

Read more: Strictly pro Alexis Warr announces marriage split weeks ahead of show return

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