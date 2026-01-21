The royal family in 2016: Beatrice’s relationship breakdown, Zara and Mike’s baby loss heartbreak and William and Kate’s travels

Wind the clock back a decade and life inside the royal family in 2016 was anything but quiet. In fact, 2016 proved to be a whirlwind year for The Firm.

There were moments of celebration and joy, alongside periods of sadness and reflection. From milestone birthdays to heartbreak behind palace doors, the year had it all. Here is a look back.

The royal family in 2016

In 2016, the royal line-up looked very different. There had been no talk of Megxit, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship was only just beginning to take shape.

At the same time, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was largely out of the spotlight, with controversy still some distance away. Queen Elizabeth II, meanwhile, was preparing to mark an extraordinary milestone as she turned 90.

The year also saw a notable international moment, with Barack Obama welcomed to Kensington Palace. It was a packed and memorable period for the family.

Yet, while there were lavish celebrations, there was also quiet heartache unfolding behind the scenes.

Princess Beatrice’s heartbreak

One of the more personal moments of 2016 came when Princess Beatrice split from her long-term partner, Dave Clark, after a decade together. At the time, rumours suggested the relationship ended because an engagement had not materialised.

Beatrice split with her long-term partner (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

A source told The Mail on Sunday at the time: “After ten years together, Beatrice and Dave had to wonder why they were not married. They talked it through and decided to take time apart to reflect on the future. They remain friends and the decision to break up was mutual.”

Elsewhere, Zara and Mike Tindall were also facing an incredibly difficult period.

Zara and Mike Tindall’s heartbreaking baby loss

In December 2016, the couple shared the devastating news that they had lost a baby, who would have been due the following spring.

Zara and Mike Tindall shared their heartbreaking baby loss in 2016 (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

A spokesperson confirmed the loss in a statement that read: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

Their daughter Mia, now twelve, was just three at the time. Zara was four months pregnant when she suffered the miscarriage.

Reflecting later, Zara spoke candidly about the experience, saying: “For me the worst thing was that we had to tell everyone, everyone we knew.”

“It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them,” she added. “I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along.”

Since then, the couple have welcomed two more children, Lena Elizabeth in 2018 and Lucas Philip in 2021. Zara has also shared that she endured another miscarriage before Lena’s birth.

The Prince and Princess of Wales in 2016

For the Prince and Princess of Wales, 2016 was centred on young family life. Prince George was two and a half, while Princess Charlotte was just ten months old.

The Wales’s enjoyed several visits abroad (Credit: Shutterstock)

In March, the couple surprised royal watchers by releasing personal photographs from a family ski trip to the French Alps. It was a rare glimpse into their private world.

That tradition has since faded, with the Wales family now opting for quieter holidays away from public view.

Queen Elizabeth II’s milestone year

On April 21, 2016, Queen Elizabeth II marked her 90th birthday. Unsurprisingly, the occasion was celebrated on a grand scale.

Trooping the Colour took place as usual, while communities across the UK joined in with street parties and picnics.

The Queen and Prince Philip attended numerous celebrations as she turned 90 (Credit: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

One of the highlights was The Patron’s Lunch on The Mall, where thousands gathered to honour the monarch. Queen Elizabeth arrived alongside Prince Philip in an open-top car, delighting crowds lining the route.

Barack Obama’s Kensington Palace visit

Another standout moment came in April when US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited Kensington Palace.

Prince George stole the show, greeting the couple in his pyjamas and dressing gown. He also appeared particularly taken with a rocking horse they had gifted him.

William and Kate’s busy travel schedule

The Wales family were not only hosting high-profile guests. They were also travelling extensively.

In 2016, William and Kate visited India and Bhutan, followed by trips to Canada, France and Scotland.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, had a packed schedule of his own.

Harry’s closeness with the royals

Harry carried out 152 engagements that year, with nearly half taking place overseas. Many of these were alongside William and Kate.

The trio shared both a royal household and a social media presence, all based at Kensington Palace.

In April, they also launched Heads Together, a campaign aimed at changing the national conversation around mental wellbeing.

Prince Harry and King Charles in 2016

That same year also highlighted the close bond Harry appeared to share with his father, King Charles. In July, the pair attended an event marking the centenary of the Battle of the Somme, where Harry was photographed holding an umbrella for his father.

Behind the scenes, however, his personal life was also changing.

Harry meets Meghan Markle

By 2016, Harry had fallen for Californian actress Meghan Markle, then best known for her role in Suits.

He later recalled their blind date, arranged by mutual friends, saying he thought she was “heart-attack beautiful.”

(Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Their romance quietly blossomed throughout the year before becoming public in November. The couple even enjoyed a final incognito outing at a Halloween party shortly before the news broke.

Prince Philip turns 95

Elsewhere, Prince Philip also reached a significant milestone. He celebrated his 95th birthday and continued to support Queen Elizabeth II, carrying out engagements alongside her.

Looking back, 2016 was a year filled with contrasts for the royal family. Moments of joy sat alongside sorrow. It was, without doubt, a defining chapter.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton heckled with Andrew question in Scotland

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.