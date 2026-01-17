Mike Tindall’s sweet comments about daughter Mia being ‘saving grace’ during tragedy

As Mia Grace Tindall turns 12 on January 17, it is a poignant milestone for her proud parents, Mike and Zara Tindall.

For Mike, the birthday brings back memories not just of becoming a dad, but of how his eldest daughter helped steady their family during an incredibly painful period behind closed doors.

The former England rugby star has previously spoken with striking honesty about the heartbreak he and Zara endured after she suffered a miscarriage. At the time, Mike revealed that it was little Mia, then just three years old, who unknowingly became their emotional anchor when everything else felt overwhelming.

Mike Tindall opens up about ‘saving grace’ Mia Tindall

Speaking candidly to The Sunday Times in 2017, Mike did not shy away from the emotional impact the loss had on their marriage, but he was clear about what helped them keep going.

“The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter, who is now 3,” he said at the time.

“However down we feel, she will come running up in our faces. I can take her swimming, and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Mike and Zara have always chosen to raise their family away from royal titles and formal roles. Even so, their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, have naturally grown into familiar and much loved faces at royal gatherings.

Born on January 17, 2014, at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, Mia’s arrival was life changing for Mike, who famously described it as the “best day of [his] life” when he announced her birth on social media.

Now 23rd in line to the throne, Mia has developed a reputation for her confident and playful presence whenever she appears in public. From taking on bridesmaid duties at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to cheekily entertaining onlookers during the 2022 Sandringham Christmas Day walkabout, she has long shown a natural ease in the royal spotlight.

“We’ve got a good little crew of royal youngsters going on there now,” Mike told HELLO! back in 2016. “They all seem to get on and enjoy each other’s company. It’ll be good to watch them grow up together.”

Mia’s bond with Princess Kate and Charlotte

That warmth was on full display once again during the 2025 royal Christmas Day walkabout, when Mia melted hearts with a touching exchange alongside Princess Catherine.

One photograph in particular caught the attention of royal fans, showing the Princess of Wales smiling fondly down at Mia as they left St Mary Magdalene church together.

“Such a tender Christmas moment as the Princess of Wales shares a sweet look with Mia Tindall,” one royal watcher wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mia also shares a notably close relationship with her younger cousin, Princess Charlotte. The two girls are often seen together at major royal events. Their bond has become especially clear during recent Christmas walkabouts.

In 2023, they were spotted leaving the Sandringham service side by side, chatting and smiling. The same easy closeness was seen again in both 2024 and 2025, with the cousins laughing together as they greeted the crowds.

According to Mike, that closeness runs far deeper than public appearances. Speaking on Good Morning Britain in 2021, he explained how the royal children have grown up together almost hand in hand.

He said: “The kids are very close, which is great. They’re always going to have cousins that they can grow up with.”

