Mike and Zara Tindall ‘won’t become working royals’ for King Charles as ‘reason’ explained

Mike and Zara Tindall are very popular members of the royal family, so why aren’t they working royals?

A royal expert has revealed why the royal couple won’t be giving up their luxurious lives to work for the king anytime soon…

Why Mike and Zara Tindall won’t become working royals

Despite their popularity, we likely won’t be seeing Mike and Zara taking up royal duties under King Charles.

This is despite the fact that Zara’s mum, Princess Anne, is one of, if not the hardest-working royal today.

That isn’t to say that Zara and Mike don’t work, however.

There is no chance that they would ever give this up for a more staid, regimented existence.

Thanks to their royal status, the couple get the opportunity to work alongside numerous big brands. Zara, for example, has partnered with brands like John Calleija (an Australian jewellery company), Land Rover, Rolex, and Musto (the clothing company).

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, in a conversation with the Daily Mail, has revealed that Mike and Zara enjoy too much of a lucrative lifestyle to ever give it up and work for Charles.

For example, the royal couple’s annual trip to Australia would have likely have to be missed if they became working royals.

Why won’t Mike and Zara be working royals?

Speaking to the publication, Richard said: “They have a lucrative lifestyle, they are popular and they have unconventional personal profiles. There is no chance that they would ever give this up for a more staid, regimented existence where they were the centre of media attention as working royals when they didn’t want it!”

Richard then went on to explain that the couple are enjoying their freedom and are unlikely to trade it in anytime soon. This is despite the fact that they would give the institution a “contemporary lively feel”.

Continuing, he said: “They both enjoy their freedom and both are fortunate enough to have favourable public images. They are both popular and wealthy. They are not working royals but are able to enjoy the benefits of being members of the royal family and that makes them high profile. This makes them ideal for endorsing brands, and this has reportedly made them a great deal of money.”

Royal butler on Zara and Mike Tindall not working as royals

Last year, during a chat with Prime Casino, former royal butler Grant Harrold opened up about why he doesn’t think Mike and Zara will ever trade in their lives for the life of working royals.

“I don’t think we’ll see Zara and Mike pick up any more royal duties. They’re not currently working royals – of course, we see them at events and supporting the king, we always will, but as for increasing their presence, I don’t think they will,” he said.

“I don’t think Mike is into that. The fact that we see them more informally is what I think makes them so likeable, Zara and Mike are relatable,” he added.

“If anything, the king is trying to scale back, so I don’t think there would be any need for them to pick up more duties; however, when William is king and there is a younger royal family, who knows? That could be a different story. It’s thought he’s going to keep it small going forward, but you never know.”

It remains to be seen whether William will attempt to recruit them as working royals when he’s king. But for now, the couple will continue with life as they know it…

