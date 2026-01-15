Meghan Markle’s ‘baby brain’ remark that ‘hurt’ Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle reportedly caused tension with Kate Middleton after a comment about “baby brain”, with Prince Harry later claiming the Princess of Wales was left upset by the remark.

The Duke of Sussex shared details of the alleged clash in his memoir, Spare, which was published in January 2023. In the book, Harry described how a conversation between Meghan and Kate in the run-up to the Sussexes’ wedding did not land as intended.

According to Harry, the issue arose shortly after Kate had given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, when Meghan referenced her hormones during a discussion about wedding plans.

Kate and Meghan reportedly had a disagreement in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

What did Meghan Markle say to Kate Middleton about ‘baby brain’?

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare hit shelves on January 10, 2023 and quickly made headlines for its candid claims about royal life.

In the book, Harry reflected on his upbringing, his complicated family relationships, and the events that led to his and Meghan’s dramatic exit from senior royal duties.

One chapter focused on an alleged disagreement between Meghan and Kate during the tense weeks before Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding.

Harry said the moment unfolded during a phone call about rehearsal timings. Meghan, according to his account, suggested that Kate had “baby brain” after she forgot something.

At the time, the Princess of Wales had welcomed Prince Louis just weeks earlier, in April.

Harry claimed Meghan suggested Kate’s forgetfulness was down to hormones after giving birth, a remark that did not go down well apparently.

The Princess of Wales was reportedly “hurt” by Meghan’s “baby brain” comment (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess of Wales ‘hurt’ by Meghan comment

Harry went on to describe how Kate later raised the issue during a reconciliatory tea at Kensington Palace in June 2018.

In Spare, he wrote that Kate told Meghan she felt she was “owed” an apology, prompting Meghan to ask what she had done wrong.

Meg said she’d never intentionally do anything to hurt Kate.

Harry recalled Kate explaining that the problem stemmed from the earlier phone call about wedding rehearsals. Meghan, he said, responded: “Oh, yes! I remember: You couldn’t remember something, and I said it’s not a big deal, it’s baby brain. Because you’d just had a baby. It’s hormones.”

According to Harry, Kate reacted strongly, allegedly telling Meghan: “Yes. You talked about my hormones. We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!”

Harry said Meghan appeared genuinely confused by the reaction, later apologising and explaining that this was “just how I talk with my girlfriends”.

Prince William ‘scolded’ Meghan

The duke also claimed Prince William became involved in the discussion. He wrote that his brother pointed at Meghan and said: “It’s rude, Meghan. It’s not what’s done here in Britain.”

Harry said Meghan replied: “Kindly take your finger out of my face.”

Reflecting on the moment, Harry added: “Was this really happening? Had it actually come to this? Shouting at each other about place cards and hormones?”

He said Meghan again stressed she had never meant to hurt Kate and asked that she be told directly if she ever did. According to Harry, the meeting ended awkwardly, with hugs that felt forced before he and Meghan left.

Representatives for the Prince and Princess of Wales have been contacted for comment.

