Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss and dance in loved-up video as divorce rumours put to bed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quietly but firmly put any divorce rumours to bed with a tender, loved-up video that has fans swooning.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018 and share two children, have never shied away from showing affection. And their latest post is a reminder that, a decade on from when it all began, the spark is still very much alive.

Meghan, 44, recently joined in with the wave of 2016 nostalgia sweeping social media. Users have been looking back fondly on the year of Snapchat dog filters and heavily edited Instagram snaps, with many now dubbing 2026 the “new 2016”.

With it now officially 10 years since 2016, the internet has been awash with throwbacks, and celebrities have been getting involved too.

For Harry and Meghan, 2016 was a life-changing year. It marked the moment they met and their romance began.

The pair enjoyed their first date in July 2016, followed shortly by a memorable trip to Botswana.

To celebrate the milestone, Meghan shared a black and white video of herself and Harry dancing together, alongside the caption: “When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there.”

In the clip, Meghan walks towards Harry, 41, wraps her arms around his neck and plants a kiss on him before the couple sway together in their garden. The moment ends with Meghan leaping into Harry’s arms and wrapping her legs around his waist.

Adding an extra layer of sweetness, Meghan revealed that the footage was filmed by their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

She also included a still image from Botswana in 2016, showing the couple holding each other during the early days of their relationship.

Meghan and Harry are clearly still very much in love (Credit: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com)

Royal fans were quick to gush over the post, praising the couple’s obvious connection.

One person wrote: “The Princess Lili video says it all. The love, the connection, the joy of dancing from her parents. Harry and Meghan, a beautiful and true love story.”

Another commented: “Meghan has posted a video of her and Harry dancing. 2026 makes it 10 years since they started their relationship.”

A third added: “Ten years of unconditional love, loyalty and devotion.”

After meeting in the summer of 2016, Harry and Meghan’s relationship moved quickly. He proposed in late 2017, and the couple married on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan in late 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan’s relationship now

Today, the couple live in Montecito, California, with their six-year-old son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet. They stepped back from senior royal duties in early 2020 in order to become “financially independent”.

Despite persistent divorce rumours fuelled by astrologers, royal commentators and online reports, Harry has previously dismissed any suggestion of a split.

Speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in late 2024, he joked: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

Judging by their latest dancing video, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear more united than ever.

