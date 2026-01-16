Meghan Markle suffers latest ‘blow’ with low popularity score amid rumours of a UK return

Meghan Markle’s public standing appears to have taken another hit, with new figures suggesting her popularity has dipped further as attention turns to her anticipated return to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex was included in a recent favourability tracker, and while several members of the royal family experienced a challenging 2025, the latest data places Meghan at the bottom of the rankings.

Royal family popularity tracker

Despite a turbulent period for the monarchy, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suffering further reputational damage following the removal of his titles by King Charles and renewed scrutiny around links to Jeffrey Epstein involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, overall attitudes towards the royal family appear to have remained relatively steady.

The latest YouGov royal family favourability trackers suggest that public opinion has largely held firm.

Around three-quarters of Britons continue to view the Prince and Princess of Wales positively, with between 74% and 77% holding a favourable opinion of the couple. This figure has remained largely unchanged since October.

Princess Anne has also maintained strong public support, with 70% of respondents expressing a favourable view of the Princess Royal.

King Charles continues to rate well, with 60% of Britons said to hold a positive opinion of the monarch, compared with 31% who view him unfavourably. Across 2025, between 59% and 62% are reported to have seen him in a favourable light.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have also retained a solid fan base, according to the tracker.

Queen Camilla sees support dip

Data suggests that around half of Britons, between 50% and 51%, hold a positive view of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

However, Queen Camilla appears to have experienced a noticeable shift in public opinion.

Queen Camilla’s popularity has dipped (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Just 42% of Britons are said to view the Queen positively, marking her lowest rating since March 2021. Meanwhile, those who hold an unfavourable opinion of Camilla have risen by four points since October, now standing at 45%.

Meghan Markle’s popularity amid UK ‘return’

Meghan Markle’s figures remain the weakest among senior royals tracked. Only 19% of Britons are reported to have a favourable view of the Duchess of Sussex, the lowest score recorded to date.

By contrast, 66% are said to view her negatively.

Prince Harry fares slightly better, with 31% seeing him in a positive light, though twice as many, 60%, reportedly view him unfavourably.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor recorded the lowest overall score.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scored lowest overall (Credit: SplashNews.com / Zak Hussein)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s popularity score

Only 3% of Britons are said to hold a positive opinion of the disgraced royal, the lowest figure YouGov has recorded so far. Nine in ten reportedly view him negatively.

But how do the public feel about the monarchy as a whole?

Polling suggests that overall support remains relatively strong. Around half of the public believe the monarchy represents good value for money.

What Brits think about the monarchy

A third of Britons, however, feel they are not getting a good deal.

Nearly half say they are “outright proud” of the British monarchy, while 19% describe themselves as “outright embarrassed”. A further 31% say they feel neither proud nor embarrassed.

Despite ongoing debate, most Britons do not appear to want to see the monarchy abolished, with 64% saying the UK should continue to be a kingdom. Between 61% and 67% are reported to have held this view throughout King Charles’s reign.

That said, 23% of the public are said to favour an elected head of state instead.

