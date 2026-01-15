New Prince William and Kate Middleton book set to unveil ‘never-before-told’ revelations

A fresh royal book focusing on Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, is landing in bookshops next month, promising a closer look at the couple behind the carefully managed public image.

Penned by the Mirror’s Royal Editor Russell Myers, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story traces their journey from their first meeting at St Andrews University right through to where they stand today, as senior royals facing unprecedented pressures.

Along the way, the book explores the intense media spotlight they have lived under and the shock of Kate’s cancer diagnosis in 2024, a period that marked one of the toughest chapters of their married life.

The biography will be published in the UK on February 26, with a US release following on March 10.

What the new Prince William and Princess Kate book promises

According to the Mirror, the book offers “never-before-told context about the biggest stories to have followed the Prince and Princess of Wales in recent years – including the Sussex departure, the forming of the ‘Cambridge way’, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II – and provides an unprecedented glimpse into the private lives”.

This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together.

The official description adds: “Highlighting the couple’s resilience and dedication in the face of the adversity, Russell presents a deeply personal perspective on how the events the Prince and Princess have weathered together will shape their vision for a modern monarchy – as they set out to secure its safe continuation at a time of extreme change and turmoil.”

Reflecting on the project, Lorraine’s royal editor Russell says: “I’ve spent almost a decade following The Prince and Princess of Wales as part of the royal pack and have always believed there’s so much more to the couple than the spectacle reveals. I am immensely grateful to Ebury for granting me the platform to explore the unseen.

‘Seismic revelations’ about the Waleses

“The result is a truly intimate portrait of William and Catherine; providing not just unparallelled insight into who they are as individuals, but seismic revelations about them as a couple and the world they inhabit.

“This biography moves beyond the headlines as it explores love, resilience, and their journey together as they navigate their public duties amid this unprecedented era.”

Publisher Ebury Spotlight has also praised the book, with Lorna Russell describing it as “powerful and revealing”.

She says Russell offers a “new perspective on our future king and queen, and we get to know a very real family, living their lives behind the pomp and ceremony”.

Lorna adds that the book will “completely change the narrative on the royal family, in unexpected ways”.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in a personal video message in March 2024 (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

William and Kate’s ‘brutal’ year

The Prince and Princess of Wales endured a deeply challenging period after Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Kate chose to share the news publicly in March that year, before stepping back from royal duties to prioritise her treatment and recovery.

In January 2025, the Princess of Wales confirmed she was in remission and has since been slowly resuming her public role.

Speaking candidly in late 2024, Prince William revealed just how hard the year had been, with Kate undergoing treatment at the same time as King Charles faced his own cancer diagnosis.

Talking to reporters in South Africa, William said: “It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life. I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.”

