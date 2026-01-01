Prince William and Charles’ ‘Christmas row’ as King ‘overrules family decision’

Prince William and King Charles reportedly had words over Christmas as the two royals can’t see eye to eye over the future of the monarchy.

King Charles, who has been in the driving seat since 2022, is said to have had a strained relationship with his first born over the past year. The reason? It’s reported that Charles and Prince William have opposing views on the monarchy’s future, something which the heir has the power to change when he’s eventually king.

The royals enjoy a Christmas walkabout every December 25. Fans line-up in Norfolk to see the senior members of The Firm walk to church for a Christmas Day service. However, it seems the pair didn’t appear to be in a bad way in front of the cameras – thankfully.

Although sources have now claimed that this wasn’t the case behind closed doors.

King Charles and Prince William aren’t seeing eye to eye reportedly (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

King Charles and Prince William’s ‘row’ during Christmas

It’s claimed that the father and son were arguing over King Charles’ decision to invite Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on the Christmas walk, something which Prince William wasn’t keen on.

Rob Shutter’s ShutterScoop claims it has nothing to do with the heir’s cousins. But more their innocent link to their father Andre Mountbatten-Windsor. Due to Andrew’s high profile controversies recently, William reportedly fears any appearance that includes the princesses and The Firm could “drag the monarchy into scandal”.

Shutter alleges Charles and William are “at war” over the choice, and William stands “strongly opposed”. In the end, Charles “overruled him”. And the two princesses attended the joyous occasion with their family.

“William said it was a disaster waiting to happen,” a source said. “He argued the timing was toxic and that it would hurt everyone involved – especially the sisters.”

Whereas another insider claimed Charles made the call knowing William’s feelings. It’s reportedly left the duo at ‘war’ and a bitter Christmas, despite King Charles and Prince William being on the same side.

Prince William is said to have had a row with his dad over the festive break (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

William and Charles strained relationship

Reports on William and Charles’ strained relationship have ramped up over recent months, with it seemingly to centre on the heir’s future on the throne.

In the summer, reports revealed they were barely speaking after a ‘fraught’ summer.

An insider claimed to The Daily Beast: “Charles believes in tradition and continuity above all.

“[While] William thinks many aspects of his father’s approach are outdated, preferring a more modern interpretation of monarchy.”

The source added: “To William, continuing to run the monarchy as though it were still an Edwardian institution feels absurd. To Charles, his son’s more casual approach can feel like a lack of respect for duty and tradition.”

Another has claimed while Harry and Charles have had a difficult bond, the Duke of Sussex walked away, whereas William has stayed and is now reportedly challenging the king.

Princess Beatrice was seen walking with her husband Edoardo Mozzi (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s appearance during Christmas walkabout

The two siblings did attend the festive walk. However, without their parents Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the former Duke and Duchess of York. They lost their titles recently following years of controversy.

Andrew reportedly spent his Christmas in Windsor after his titles and honours were stripped by his brother. Charles made the decision amid scrutiny over Andrew’s association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Both sisters attended with their husbands, which reportedly sent a strong message from the royal family.

Even more so, body language expert Judi James weighed in on the ordeal and said they showed ‘resilience’ and ‘stoicism’.

She told The Sun: “The wide smiles looked deliberately performed in a gesture of resilience and possibly stoicism. But the warmth and the protection from the Firm as a whole looked like a very emphatic message to Andrew’s daughters here.”

Before adding to The Mirror: “There appeared to have been some behind the scenes planning from the Firm to help sisters Beatrice and Eugenie on this very important moment in terms of their public statement of intent as a close part of the royal family.

“With their parents banished, their sense of angst about divided loyalties must be intense. And with the public disapproval for their father being at a rising high, public appearances like this could naturally throw up feelings of tension.”

Andrew steps down

In October, Andrew announced he would stop using his Duke of York title in a statement. Days later, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles began a “formal process” to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew.

At the time Andrew said: “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Whereas the palace confirmed he would move out of Royal Lodge. They said: “His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor discreetly ‘attends granddaughter Athena’s christening’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!