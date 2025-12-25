Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Christmas Day plans ‘revealed’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Christmas Day may look very different this year following his title strip and eviction notice.

This year, Andrew reportedly won’t be with his family members. For the second year in a row, it’s said the royal will spend the festive period in Windsor rather than Sandringham.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s title trip and eviction notice

In October, it was announced that Andrew would be stripped of his prince title and other royal honours.

The decision was made amid rising public pressure over the former Duke of York’s friendship with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Sexual assault allegations made against Andrew by the late Virginia Giuffre also contributed to the scrutiny, despite Andrew vehemently denying the accusations.

It was also announced that Andrew would leave Royal Lodge, the seven-bedroom Windsor-based mansion. Andrew has lived there since 2003. He signed a 75-year lease on the property when he moved in. His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has lived there with him since 2008.

However, it’s expected that Andrew will be moving to a property on the Sandringham Estate next year. However, it could now be as late as October 2026.

Where will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor spend Christmas?

In light of Andrew’s title stripping and eviction, many are wondering where the former prince will be spending Christmas Day this year. Will he be joining the royal family at Sandringham?

The royals head to the Sandringham Estate every year for Christmas, a tradition that dates back decades.

However, it’s been reported that Andrew won’t be invited this year. Instead, it’s expected that the former duke will remain at Royal Lodge over the festive period.

Royal fans, therefore, won’t spot him on the annual Christmas walk to church with other members of the royal family on the 25th.

Reps for Andrew were contacted for comment on these claims.

Andrew’s Christmas ‘snubbing’

This isn’t the first time that Andrew has missed out on spending Christmas Day with his family.

Andrew missed last year’s celebration at Sandringham, too.

Last year, Andrew came under fire after news broke that he’d hosted a suspected Chinese spy at Buckingham Palace twice.

Despite this, the former duke, along with 70 other royals, was invited to a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. He would have then travelled to the Sandringham Estate to be with the rest of his family.

However, amid public outcry over his latest scandal, aides reportedly urged Andrew to “do the decent thing” and step back from the celebrations, according to The Times.

