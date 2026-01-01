Kensington Palace intruder ‘breaks into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home twice’ before Christmas

Kensington Palace was placed on heightened alert after an intruder carrying a “heavy rucksack” allegedly climbed into the grounds of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home twice in the days leading up to Christmas.

The incidents are said to have happened just before the festive period. Royal aides have been informed of the security breach. The alleged Kensington Palace intruder is now being held in custody.

Kensington Palace security scare after intruder climbs into grounds

According to The Sun, Derek Egan, 39, is accused of scaling a fence and entering the gardens of Kensington Palace, prompting a rapid response from security teams. He was reportedly arrested following the first incident on December 21, before being released on police bail.

However, just two days later, Egan is alleged to have returned to the palace grounds. This lead to a second arrest on December 23.

He has since been charged with two counts of trespassing.

The intruder was intercepted by officers from the Met Police’s Royal and Specialist Protection Command. They rushed to search the palace gardens after he breached the boundary. Reports claim Egan was seen carrying a heavy rucksack at the time.

Former head of the Met Police’s Royal and Specialist Protection branch, Dai Davies, described the situation as concerning.

Speaking to the outlet, he said: “The fact he repeated the offending after being given bail, given the nature of it, gives serious cause for concern.”

Intruder to appear in court

Egan was due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Christmas Eve. However, unconfirmed reports suggest he refused to leave the prison van. He was subsequently remanded in custody.

He later appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he was again remanded in custody. Egan is next due to appear at the same court on January 6. No plea has been given.

In a statement, the Met Police said: “On Tuesday, 23 December, Derek Egan, 39 (23.05.86) of Clayfield Way, Hillingdon was charged with trespassing on a protected site and breaching bail conditions.

“He was remanded in custody and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 24 December.

“The charges relate to incidents on Sunday, 21 December and Tuesday, 23 December when Egan was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site in Palace Green, Kensington.”

William and Kate’s home

Kensington Palace is home to ten members of the royal family and staff. This includes the Prince and Princess of Wales. Although the couple currently live in Windsor and use Kensington Palace as their London base.

It is understood they were not at the residence at the time of the alleged intrusions. They were instead spending the festive period at their private Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate.

Other residents of Kensington Palace include the Duke of Gloucester, the late Queen’s cousin, as well as Princess Eugenie, who uses Nottingham Cottage on the grounds with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons. The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and the Duke of Kent also reside at the palace, at Wren House.

Prince William and Princess Catherine’s main family home has been Adelaide Cottage since 2022. However, the couple are planning a major move to Forest Lodge, which they intend to make their “forever home”. The eight-bedroom property is said to offer increased security and privacy for their family.

Kensington Palace and Met Police have been approached for comment.

Forest Lodge ‘forever home’

The move is understood to provide more space for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Security experts have revealed that significant changes are being made to the property to protect the family, including the introduction of a six-mile exclusion zone around the estate.

Former royal protection chief Dai Davies has said the measure is designed to counter “credible threats” faced by the family. While some neighbours were initially unhappy, as the changes would restrict access to areas popular with dog walkers and ramblers, Davies stressed the move was about safety rather than seclusion.

“More distance means more time,” he wrote in the Daily Mail. “And time is a lifesaver.”

