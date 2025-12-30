Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement as advisor James Holt quits role

James Holt, one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s closest advisors, has quit his role as Executive Director of Archewell, their charitable organisation.

In a heartfelt statement, he confirmed his departure as he revealed he’s moving back to the UK from California with his family.

He also said working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been “one of the great privileges of my career”.

Meghan and Harry’s long-time advisor has announced he is stepping down from the role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s advisor James Holt departs role

James Holt has played a central role in the Sussexes’ public and philanthropic journey.

He served as their UK-based PR chief during the couple’s dramatic royal exit and move to California, and later became executive director of Archewell in 2021.

Holt also appeared in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, offering insight into the pressures they faced post-wedding.

Reflecting on his time with the couple, Holt said in a statement shared by PEOPLE: “From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago… to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger.” Of Meghan, he described finding “a kindred spirit – someone who finds joy even in difficult moments”.

Harry and Meghan set for humanitarian trips overseas in 2026

Although he’s stepping back from day-to-day operations, Holt isn’t cutting ties completely. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said he will remain a “senior philanthropic advisor,” continuing to support humanitarian trips overseas through Archewell Philanthropies in 2026.

“After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London,” Holt said in his statement. He added that when he hands over the reins, it will be with “immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead”.

He also singled out their work combating online harm as the most meaningful part of his role. “These families are extraordinary, and they inspire me every day,” he said.

Holt added: “I’ll miss my colleagues deeply, and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done — for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support.”

James Holt has been working with the couple for many years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan release statement

In a statement of their own, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expressed deep gratitude for Holt’s longstanding service.

“James has been a stellar support for us for nearly 10 years,” they said. “His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary.”

While they acknowledged his departure as Executive Director, they confirmed that Holt “will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies”.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell company will undergo changes in the new year.

The charity has recently rebranded from Archewell Foundation to Archewell Philanthropies. The couple says the shift will allow them to “expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family”.

“The move toward a fiscal sponsor operating model does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable,” a spokesperson explained to PEOPLE. “We are honoured to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people.”

