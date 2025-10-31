Singer Pixie Lott has given birth to her second baby with her husband, Oliver Cheshire.

The 34-year-old announced she was pregnant back in June on stage during a spectacular live performance.

Yesterday (October 30), she announced she has given birth to another son after she and Oliver welcomed son Albert in October 2023, over a year after exchanging vows in June 2022.

Pixie Lott gives birth to second baby

In an adorable Instagram video shared on Thursday evening, the All About Tonight hitmaker posted a video clip of her newborn.

While hiding her son’s face, Pixie’s video showed off his little hands and feet. In some parts of the video, he could be seen wearing mittens and a baby grow.

“He’s here,” she wrote with a light blue heart emoji.

Pixie and Oliver have yet to reveal the name of their son.

‘So happy for you all!’

Following the incredible news, fans rushed to the comments section to wish the couple congratulations.

“Congratulations!! Such a gorgeous vid,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations to you both!!! So happy for you all. Luv u!!!” another person shared.

“Oh blimey. Biggest congratulations x” a third remarked.

“Ahhhh congrats to you all!!” a fourth said.

Pixie Lott showed off her bump a lot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Incredible pregnancy announcement

On June 1, Pixie Lott performed at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival and publicly revealed the baby news. In her first pregnancy, Pixie didn’t reveal it to the world until she was 31 weeks. And this time was quite similar as she was five months pregnant at the time.

Mid-song, the former Strictly Come Dancing star declared: “I’m having another baby!” What followed was a massive amount of cheers from the crowd.

After revealing the news, she cradled her bump on stage and was all smiles for the rest of her performance.

Following the show, the singer took to Instagram to confirm the news publicly. Posting a reel of herself singing her own song, Pixie showed off her bump.

Since the adorable announcement, Pixie Lott has showcased her gorgeous growing baby bump on numerous occasions.

