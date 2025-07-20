Pixie Lott previously recalled her heartbreak after losing both her grandmothers to dementia within just two years.

The singer shot to fame in the 2010s thanks to hits such as Mama Do and All About Tonight. Pixie – who is on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh today (July 20) – is also pregnant with her second child with husband Oliver Cheshire.

However, in 2014, Pixie opened up about one of the “hardest points” of her life.

The singer opened up about the deaths (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pixie Lott on double heartbreak

In 2012, Pixie’s maternal gran, Amelia Martin, sadly died aged 84 due to dementia. That same year, Pixie’s other grandma, Peggy Bennett, was diagnosed with dementia.

Calling it one of the “hardest points” of her life, Pixie told Mirror at the time in 2014: “Losing Nanny Martin was tough. I had never experienced death before and all the emotions of loss and mourning.

“I don’t think anyone or anything can ever prepare you for something like that. Then when I lost Nanny Bennett it brought all those memories back and I felt that same churned up feeling all over again.”

Pixie’s other grandma, Peggy Bennett, died from dementia in 2014 – just weeks before she signed up to BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

“In the end, I don’t know if my nan recognise me or knew my name. It was heartbreaking to see her in such a bad way,” Pixie shared.

Her gran died weeks before her Strictly stint (Credit: BBC)

Pixie’s experience with dementia

Pixie also previously spoke about visiting her Nanny Bennett before her death and playing her some music – to which she smiled.

“Her disease had taken away her ability to move or talk, so we were overwhelmed with happiness to see her smile,” she told Metro in March 2025.

With dementia seriously affecting her family, Pixie is now an ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Losing two of my nans to dementia was hard, but it doesn’t mean I can’t help others,” she added.

Watch Pixie on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on Sunday (July 20) at 9:30am on ITV1.

Read more: All the stars having babies this summer from Danny Miller and Pixie Lott to Vick Hope

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.