Pregnant popstar Pixie Lott has shown off her rapidly growing baby bump in a stunning new snap.

The All About Tonight singer, who competed on Strictly in 2014, hosted an intimate pop-up gig last night (August 28) to celebrate the release of her new single, Coming Of Age, weeks before she’s due to give birth to baby.

Pregnant star Pixie Lott goes sheer

At the beginning of June, Pixie shared the wonderful news that she and husband Oliver Cheshire are expecting another baby.

They will be the couple’s second child, a little brother or sister to son Albert, who was born in October 2023.

Pixie Lott is expecting her second baby in September (Credit: Cover Images)

Pixie recently shared that her last major gig, friend Caroline Flack’s memorial festival, Flackstock, on 8th August, would mark four weeks before her due date. In other words, she’s due really soon!

As she posed in a stunning sheer lace bodysuit for last night’s event, the star was certainly glowing in the revealing number.

“I was feeeeling allll the labubu love last night for Coming of Age eeee thank you so much for coming and celebrating the release with me in such a fun and cheeky way,” she captioned the photo on her Instagram.

‘Looking so beautiful’

Her event was inspired by this summer’s labubu craze, featuring labubu cocktails (and mocktails in Pixie’s case) and even a labubu swapping station.

Fans were full of love for the soon-to-be mum-of-two.

“An absolute goddess xx” commented one fan.

“So stunning you are, pixie,” Agreed someone else.

A third person said: “What a fab night! You rocked.”

“Looking so beautiful and sexy,” a fourth shared.

Icon Gemma Collins told Pixie: “You’re a real life labubu” followed by a heart emoji.

Pixie’s hubby also adorably added two heart eye emojis.

What do you think Pixie Lott will call her baby? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.