Pregnant singer Pixie Lott has revealed when she is due to give birth to her second baby in a new interview.

The former Strictly star, 34, announced she and her model husband, Oliver Cheshire, 37, were expecting their second child at Mighty Hoopla at the beginning of June.

Reportedly, she was five months pregnant when she shared the news. However, in a new update, Pixie has disclosed when her final performance will be.

Pixie is expecting her second baby in September (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pixie Lott reveals due date for second baby

In a new interview with The Sun, which took place last weekend, Pixie shared that she was seven months pregnant. She will become a mum for the second time next month, in September.

In 2023, Pixie and Oliver welcomed son Albert in October 2023 after exchanging vows in June 2022.

“I think the last gig [Flackstock, Aug 8] is going to be four weeks before the due date. So yeah, I think it’s going to be fine,” Pixie told the newspaper about her final performance before going off for maternity leave.

“I did it last time and I’ve checked with the doc and he said that it’s fine to keep doing it as long as you feel good. So hopefully, I mean that last show, four weeks, I don’t know how long… Woo! [laughs].”

While on the road, Pixie has been bringing her one-year-old son with her everywhere.

“It’s more tiring being pregnant, waking up early and running around after him than the shows,” she admitted.

The All About Tonight hitmaker insisted the “adrenaline” takes over from her. However, she finds herself getting tired when “running around after the toilet fight”.

Pixie’s final performance before maternity leave was yesterday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Having a baby has completely changed everything’

In a June 2024 interview with EUPHORIA., Pixie said many things have changed since becoming a first-time mum.

“I feel like having a baby has completely changed everything, especially my perspective on things. Without trying to say a cliche, you just realise what is what is important and it puts everything into perspective,” she said.

“You start to think all the other stuff doesn’t really matter. You can get really deep within and realise that life’s really short, and you just wanna do more of the things that you wanna do and things that are gonna help people. I feel like that’s where my brain is at now.”

