Pregnant singer Pixie Lott continues to show off her baby bump as she poses in a sheer dress.

The All About Tonight hitmaker, 34, announced she and her model husband, Oliver Cheshire, 37, were expecting their second child last month at Mighty Hoopla. Reportedly, she was five months pregnant when she shared the news.

However, in a new update, Pixie has fans gushing over her growing bump as she wows in a revealing number.

Pixie announced she was pregnant last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How many children does Pixie Lott have?

Pixie and Oliver currently have one child.

In 2023, they welcomed son Albert in October 2023 after exchanging vows in June 2022.

Pixie and husband Oliver are expecting their second baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pixie Lott on Instagram: ‘Hey baby’

In an upload shared yesterday (July 23), Pixie stunned in a completely sheer garment.

She teamed the ensemble with blue jeans and wrapped herself up in a black jacket.

In most of the snapshots, Pixie took off the jacket to show off her bump, which she was holding on to.

The former Strictly star wore her signature blonde locks down and opted for short yellow nails.

To complete her look, Pixie accessorised with small gold hoop earrings.

“Hey baby,” she wrote in her short but sweet caption.

‘You are glowing!’

Sharing the pics with her 741,000 followers, Pixie’s followers rushed to the comments section to praise the chart-topper.

“Cooking up a good un’,” one user wrote.

“Wow, that’s hot,” another person shared.

“You are glowing, my love! I think it’s a girl,” a third remarked. Another echoed: “I have the same feeling.”

“Congratulations Pixie for your pregnancy,” another said.

Pixie isn’t the only celeb expected to give birth in the upcoming months. As previously reported, the likes of Michelle Ackerley, Liz McClarnon, and Olly Murs are also expanding their families.

