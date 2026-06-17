Paris Fury singing has become the latest talking point for Fury fans after a leaked clip showing her belting out a song has gone viral on TikTok.

In the clip, Paris can be seen showing off her hidden talent whilst singing at an event.

Evidently, fans are stunned.

Paris has an amazing voice (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Paris Fury singing steals attention

Paris’ hidden talent was captured in a leaked clip shared to TikTok where she could be seen holding a child as she sang Lady Gaga’s Shallow, a song she previously admitted was her go to Karaoke song whilst starring on Jamie Laing’s in Great Company podcast – she even gave a sneak peek of her amazing vocals then.

As this new video does the rounds, fans are totally stunned and clamouring for more.

“Absolutely amazing,” praised one.

“She has a lovely voice,” exclaimed another.

A third added: “No end to Paris’ talent.”

A fourth penned: “Is there anything this woman can’t do.”

Just last month Paris was seen showing off her singing skills alongside none other than Peter Andre.

Paris Fury sang with Peter Andre

Clips from daughter Venezuela’s wedding last month showed another side to the famous mum. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury also threw himself into the celebrations, joining Peter Andre during the lavish reception on the Isle of Man.

The family marked Venezuela’s marriage to boxer Noah Price with a huge party after the church ceremony. Social media videos from the event then gave fans a closer look at the music, dancing and emotional family moments from the day.

Paris sang at Venezuela’s wedding last month (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Paris, who had already turned heads in a striking blue outfit earlier in the day, later changed into an off-the-shoulder evening gown for the reception. Clips from the celebration highlighted her singing talent, and fans reportedly praised the unexpected performance.

Her appearance added another memorable moment to a wedding already packed with big family scenes. In addition, Netflix crews were there filming preparations for At Home With The Furys, which suggests parts of the day may feature in the family’s show.

Tyson Fury and Peter Andre lead the party

Tyson pulled out all the stops for his 16-year-old daughter’s big day. During the reception, he sang alongside Peter Andre as the singer performed for guests.

Later, the newlyweds took to the dance floor for their first dance to Mysterious Girl, performed by Andre himself. As a result, the reception had the feel of a full-scale show as well as a family celebration.

Tyson also shared a touching father-daughter dance with Venezuela. The pair danced to My Guy and My Girl by The Temptations while guests gathered around them and cheered.

Videos from outside the venue captured Tyson smiling broadly as he twirled his daughter around the floor. White curtains blocked the view into the ground-floor function room, but social media clips still revealed parts of the celebration.

Paris Fury’s management has been contacted for comment.

Read more: First look at Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s ‘six-figure’ Marbella honeymoon ‘gift’ from Tyson

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