Olly Murs previously opened up about why he initially split from his future wife and mother of his children, Amelia Tank.

Singer Olly married Amelia in July 2023 after four years of being together. The pair are also parents to two children. In April last year, Olly and his wife welcomed daughter Madison. Meanwhile, the pair welcomed son, Albert, in September.

However, Olly – who is on Saturday Kitchen today (November 15) – and Amelia’s love story wasn’t plain sailing to begin with…

Olly previously revealed he split from Amelia at the start of their romance (Credit: YouTube)

Olly Murs ‘in a bad place’ before meeting wife

In an interview from 2022, Olly candidly opened up about his struggles before meeting his future wife Amelia in 2019.

“All the cheekiness and the fun in the years I was single, it was just a facade. I was in quite a bad place at times. I didn’t talk about it to anyone. I just felt really [bleep], down and lonely. I didn’t like being single,” he told the Mirror.

Olly then went on to note how his private life was “nonexistent” and revealed his fears about whether people were with him “for the right reasons”.

As a result, Olly was cautious when it came to dating Amelia; so much so that he initially “broke it off” at first.

They have since welcomed two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Olly ‘break it off’ with Amelia?

Olly explained: “I thought, she’s a right sort. To be fair, our first dates were pretty crap – even she admits that. I was very wishy-washy, very noncommittal. I was all over the place.

“I broke it off, but we rekindled things in the summer. I had an epiphany. I was like: ‘What am I doing, she’s [bleep]ing perfect, she’s the one for me. Stop being an idiot!'”

Fast forward to February 2020, and Olly asked Amelia to move into his Essex mansion. And after spending lockdown together, Olly popped the question in June 2022.

Meanwhile, last month, Olly opened up about being a dad to two children. While raising two children under the age of two, Olly told ED! that he felt “truly blessed to have two children, let alone just have one”.

“I’m lucky that I’ve got a girl and a boy,” he added. And when asked if they’ll have any more, he replied: “Who knows? We’re happy, I’m happy. Who knows? Amelia might change her mind [laughs]. Right now we’re on the same page, but who knows!”

Watch Olly on Saturday Kitchen on Saturday (November 15) at 10am on BBC One.

