Singer Olly Murs has exclusively revealed to Entertainment Daily how his relationship with wife Amelia has changed since having children.

On Sunday night (October 19), the former X Factor star attended the 2025 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in London. At the ceremony, he was awarded the Silver Heart Award for outstanding contribution to music.

Next month, Olly will drop his eighth studio album, Knees Up, which will be his first release in three years. While recording, the 41-year-old singer has been balancing life as a father.

In April last year, Olly and his wife welcomed daughter Madison. Meanwhile, the pair welcomed son, Albert, just last month.

Olly Murs is releasing a new album next month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Olly Murs says becoming a father has impacted his creative process

Reflecting on the new music, Olly admitted that fatherhood has changed his creative process. Not only that, but his relationship with his wife too.

“I wrote an album three years ago, and it was the Marry Me album. It was when we had no children, so it was like a honeymoon period. So it was like: ‘Oh, I love you. You’re amazing. You’re incredible,'” he told ED!.

“This album, I was able to be a little bit more cheekier with it. So when people hear it, the honeymoon period’s definitely gone, but in a fun way. We’re talking about other things in the music, but still celebrating my love for her,” Olly continued.

“It’s nice to do an album that I wanted to do. I felt like, for a long time, I just did music for what the fans wanted. This is a ska record; it has a different feel to it.”

Olly Murs and wife Amelia share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Singer admits he’s ‘lucky’ to have two children with wife

While raising two children under the age of two, Olly admitted he felt “truly blessed to have two children, let alone just have one”.

“I’m lucky that I’ve got a girl and a boy,” he added.

Asked if they’ll have any more, he told us: “Who knows?”

“We’re happy, I’m happy. Who knows? Amelia might change her mind [laughs]. Right now we’re on the same page, but who knows!”

Read more: Olly Murs fans emotional after he shares moment his two children met for first time

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!