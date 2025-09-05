Fans of Olly Murs were incredibly moved after the singer shared the moment his two children met for the first time.

Yesterday (September 4), Olly and his wife Amelia Tank announced the exciting news that they had welcomed a son, Albert.

“Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert,” they wrote in a joint post, adding the blue heart emoji. The married couple, who tied the knot in 2023, already share a 1-year-old daughter, Madi, who was born last year.

Olly and wife Amelia welcomed their second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Olly Murs’ young children meet for the first time

In a new update shared one hour ago (September 5), the former X Factor star shared a photo that documented his two kids meeting for the very first time.

Honouring the moment with a joint Instagram post, Amelia was captured sitting on a bed, holding Albert in her arms.

Olly appeared standing up beside the bed with Amelia, who was crawling on the bed and reaching out for their little brother.

Both Amelia and Olly were glowing during the wholesome moment while their two children bonded with each other.

“When Madi met Albie,” they wrote in their caption, adding the blue heart and holding back the tears face emoji.

‘The most perfect family’

Racking up over 52,000 likes, fans immediately rushed to the comments section to gush over the post.

Olly’s fans rushed to share their support (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Absolutely precious. Such a beautiful photo of the most adorable moment xx,” one user wrote.

“Aww I’ve been dreaming about this. Olly finally has his family!” another person shared.

“How precious are moments like this,” a third remarked.

“The most perfect family,” a fourth said.

Another echoed: “Congratulations on the birth of your son. What a beautiful happy family xxx.”

