Olly Murs in emotional on-stage tribute following heartbreaking death: ‘Last night was for you, Lou’

Singer Olly Murs paid an emotional tribute to a late fan on stage during his London show over the weekend (May 25), showing a selfie of them together on screen before paying tribute again on social media.

After the show ended, Olly took to Instagram to share a photo of himself at the concert. In the image, he’s looking up at a screen showing a picture of himself with a fan. He added the caption: “Lou, that was for you last night darlin’.”

Fans and followers praised Olly’s tribute. One wrote: “It was a very touching tribute – was lovely to see you honouring one of your top fans.”

Another, who knew Lou from childhood, commented: “She loved you! She is greatly missed, how lovely you did this for her.”

Singer Olly Murs in touching on-stage tribute to fan Lou

The singer first paid tribute to Lou in January upon finding out about her death.

At the time, he posted a series of selfies of them together. He wrote alongside them: “I’m so incredibly sad to hear that one of my fans has passed away.

“Lou supported me everywhere up and down the country, her energy was great and she had such an infectious laugh and personality. You’d always hear her before you could see her hahaha and often I’d love asking her how the show was and her then brutally telling me which songs I shouldn’t keep on the set but honestly that was Lou and it won’t be the same without her.

“I think I speak on behalf of all my fans to say you’ll be missed Lou. Thinking of you and your family right now xx.”

Health issues

The tribute came after Olly returned to the stage at the O2 Arena on Sunday – after cutting a show short in Glasgow a few days before. He then cancelled dates in Manchester and Birmingham after issues with his voice. Doctors subsequently diagnosed him with a respiratory infection.

The singer has been travelling around the UK on his 15 Years of Hits tour. It celebrates the journey he’s been on since finishing as runner-up on The X Factor in 2009, with boy band Blue in support. He was seven songs into his show at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday (May 22) when he had to finish early.

Just 20 minutes into his set, he told the crowd: “My voice has gone. ‘This has never happened to me before, but you can hear my voice is going.”

He promised refunds and said he wouldn’t want to carry on, adding: “That’s so unlike me. So, I just wanna say sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

Olly then posted a photo of himself putting his thumb down and looking unhappy on Instagram. “To everyone in Manchester and Birmingham. I’m deeply sorry but I am unfortunately going to have to cancel my shows there this weekend.

“I have contracted a respiratory infection and have been instructed to go on a strict 48-hour voice rest by the doctor to ensure no further damage to my vocal cords.”

Baby number two for Olly and wife Amelia

Meanwhile, Olly and his wife, Amelia, are expecting their second child together.

The pair, who got married in 2023, welcomed daughter Madison last April and announced last month that they’re set to expand their family again.

