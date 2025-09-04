Olly Murs and wife Amelia welcome second baby as they share first picture and adorable name

Singer Olly Murs and his wife Amelia announced the birth of their baby boy earlier today (September 4), and the meaning behind his name has now been revealed.

The married couple, who tied the knot in 2023, already share a 17-month-old daughter, Madi, who they welcomed last year.

Olly and Amelia shared news that they were having another child back in April. “We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way,” he announced on Instagram.

Olly Murs welcomes second baby with wife Amelia

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared this morning, Olly and Amelia announced exciting news.

“Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert,” they wrote in a joint post, adding the blue heart emoji.

To accompany the post, Olly shared a snapshot of himself holding a car seat in one hand and Madi in the other.

While standing next to his wife Amelia, the family was captured from behind, leaving the hospital.

‘What a photo!”

Fans and showbiz pals took to the comments section to wish the couple on the new addition to their family.

“Stop. How beautiful!!!! I am beyond happy for you all,” one user wrote.

“Ah congratulations. Albert is a great name. Lots of love to the four of you,” another person shared.

“Awww congratulations to you all! So happy for you,” a third remarked.

“Congratulations guys. What a photo. Enjoy every moment x,” a fourth said.

Olly’s baby name explained

It’s not been revealed by the new parents why they picked the name Albert, yet. But looking at the meaning behind the name, Albert could follow his dad into the world of celebrity.

According to The Bump, the name Albert – which has German origin – means “nobel”, “bright” and “famous”.

“Albert was once a popular name during the late 19th and early 20th century in England, possibly down to Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert. It was around this time that the cute nickname of Bertie was then born from the name,” the site explains.

According to BabyCentre, it’s currently the 120th most popular boys name in the UK.

Olly and Amelia have welcomed their second baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I can’t wait for the challenges of having two under two’

While preparing to have two children under the age of two, Olly admitted he wanted to be more present at home with Amelia.

When Madi was born, Olly was busy on tour. This meant the Troublemaker hitmaker missed out on some of the early night feeds and nappy changes.

This time around, however, the former X Factor contestant is making sure that won’t be the case this time.

“I’m going to be around much more this time, and I can’t wait for the challenges of having two under two,” he said.

“Amelia is such a calming presence and takes it all in her stride – I’ve learnt so much from her about being more patient and taking your time when it comes to having little ones.”

