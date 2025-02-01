Singer Olly Murs has paid tribute to one of his biggest fans following their tragic death.

The Please Don’t Let Me Go hitmaker, who rose to fame as a runner-up on The X Factor in 2009, carved a huge career in music and television since auditioning for the show. With millions of records sold and playing in packed-out arenas every night, Olly has secured himself a loyal fanbase.

Olly honours fan who died (Credit: Channel 4)

In an Instagram post shared on Friday (January 31), Olly shared a number of snapshots of himself with a loyal supporter named Lou from throughout the years.

Sadly, Olly found out Lou had recently died and expressed how special of a fan she was to him.

“I’m so incredibly sad to hear that one of my fans has passed away,” he wrote, adding the sad face emoji.

Olly continued: “Lou supported me everywhere up and down the country, her energy was great and she had such an infectious laugh and personality, you’d always hear her before you could see her hahaha and often I’d love asking her how the show was and her then brutally telling me which songs i shouldn’t keep on the set but honestly that was Lou and it won’t be the same without her x.”

“I think I speak on behalf of all my fans to say [you’ll] be missed Lou. Thinking of you and your family right now xx.”

‘She’d love this’

Fans of Olly took to the comments section to share their condolences and how much Lou adored her favourite singer.

Olly’s fans shared appreciation for his support (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“She adored you Olls. We met through you 14 years ago in a bar and I knew the second I met Lou she was a special soul. Anyone that knew Lou knew she was the life and soul of every room she walked into,” one user wrote, adding: “Thanks for given us all 14 years of amazing memories and friendship. Love you Lou and will miss you forever.”

“How lovely of you to recognise a fan and post this. RIP x,” another person shared.

“Oh Olly, you gem. Thank you for being the reason for many of the funny and amazing times we all had with Lou. Had some of the very best times together at those early gigs and on tour since. Won’t be the same without her x,” a third remarked.

“Rest in peace Lou. You were such a brilliant loyal fan. You will be missed,” a fourth fan said.

“Thanks Olly. She’d love this. But also be mortified she is on your insta. Will never forget all the amazing times we have had over the years. Don’t worry I’ll be making sure she is still at every gig with us,” a fifth person wrote.

