Olly Murs shocks fans as he poses in tighty whities while on holiday: ‘You got socks in there?’

Olly Murs has surprised fans by posing for a photo on holiday with pal Mark Wright – with very little covering his modesty.

The 41-year-old singer jetted off with close friend Mark to Orlando. The pair have been hosting their Heart FM show while over there, after taking it global.

They’ve been keeping fans updated on their antics. But as the week comes to an end, Olly showed off his favourite bits – and the very first picture was quite surprising to fans.

Olly and Mark took their radio show abroad (Credit: ITV)

Olly Murs poses in tighty whities on holiday

Olly shared a series of snaps from his holiday with Mark – where they interviewed Alan Carr who had left the country ahead of the Traitors final.

In a carousel of pictures posted on Instagram, Olly posed beside a huge water slide in nothing but tight white Speedos. And fans were absolutely shocked.

The other photos included Olly and Mark on rollercoasters and at Harry Potter World in Universal Studios. But it was the first picture of him at the water slide that grabbed followers’ attention.

Fans instantly took to the comments to share their thoughts on Olly’s choice of swimwear.

One wrote: “You packing a sock down there pal?” with the eyes emoji.

Another commented: “I can see why you chose that as the first pic. Oh my days, hello.”

A third added: “Did you wear those trunks because you lost a bet?”

“Oh I like what I am seeing on the first slide” a fourth penned.

“Are tighty whities back in fashion, Olly?” another asked.

However another believed Olly purposefully chose that photo to go at the front. They penned: “He knows what he is doing.”

Olly was showing off more than his holiday (Credit:Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Are Olly Murs and Mark Wright close friends?

Olly and Mark have been friends for quite some time. And both have even welcomed a new baby into their lives.

Back in September, Olly and his wife, Amelia, welcomed their baby boy, Albert. They already had a daughter, Madi, born in 2024.

And way back in March, Mark and his wife Michelle Keegan welcomed their first baby, Palma, to the world. At the time he admitted it was Olly who had been giving him parenting advice.

The pals met several years ago at the BRIT Awards and that sparked an ever-growing friendship.

Since then, they have went on to be the hosts of Heart FM Saturday Breakfast Show – which is what they were doing while on holiday. On their show, they often share parenting advice and pull pranks on each other.

