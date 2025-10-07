Olly Murs shows off ‘adorable’ new baby pic with Mark Wright and daughter Palma

Singer Olly Murs has shared a brand-new baby picture which also featured his close friend Mark Wright with his daughter, Palma.

2025 has been a big year for pals Olly Murs and Mark Wright has both stars welcomed a new child into their lives. For Olly, this is his second baby as he already has daughter Madi born in 2024. But for Mark, his newest addition to the family was actually his first.

Back in September Olly and his wife, Amelia, welcomed their baby boy, Albert. It was way back in March that Mark Wright and his wife, Michelle Keegan introduced baby Palma to the world. And now, Olly has shared what their hang-outs look like now that they’re both dads.

Mark and Olly have been friends for years (Credit: ITV)

Olly Murs shares ‘adorable’ new picture of baby

Taking to his Instagram late last night (October 6), Olly and Mark were both seen smiling at their daughters, Madi and Palma, who were playing together on the floor.

Alongside the absolutely adorable picture, Olly captioned the post: “Just a couple of lads.” However, Olly had scribbled out the “lads” and replaced it with “dads” as the pair enter a new era of their life together.

With how close Olly and Mark are, it’s no surprise their kids will grow up to be close.

Fans were left gushing over the new picture of the men with their babies, with many gushing over the friendship in the comments.

One wrote: “Awww, this is so adorable!”

Another added: “Ahh bless them! You just know they’re going to take after the pair of you! Love it!”

“This is mega cute! I hope they have the best friendship like you guys,” a third commented.

A fourth gushed: “Just a pair of besties with their mini besties.”

Olly shared the photo with his followers (Credit: Instagram)

Mark Wright and Olly have had a lengthy friendship

Several years ago, Mark Wright and Olly Murs initially met at the BRIT Awards, and then again during Soccer Aid. But those events were only the start of the pair’s growing friendship.

Since then, they have went on to host a Heart FM Saturday Breakfast Show, sharing parenting advice. They’re also often at each other’s family events, and even sometimes pulling pranks on each other behind the scenes.

Earlier this year, when Mark and Michelle welcomed baby Palma, the TOWIE star admitted it was Olly who had been giving him advice.

He said at the time: “Olly has just been telling me how excited I should be, and how it’s an amazing ride. I saw him in action as well when we went to the Euros.

“He had just had a baby when we were in Germany. He was telling me all about it. And he was so excited, he loves being a dad.”

