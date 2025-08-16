Singer Olly Murs‘ wife Amelia has opened up about the “brutal” birth to their daughter Madi while expecting another child.

The married couple tied the knot in 2023 and welcomed their one-year-old daughter last year.

Olly and Amelia shared news that they were having another child back in April. “We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way,” he announced on Instagram.

Olly Murs’ wife reveals ‘brutal’ birth

In a new interview with OK!, Olly and Amelia sat down together and opened up about expanding their family.

With baby number two just weeks away now, Amelia admitted her emotions are all over the place.

“It changes week by week as I get closer to having the baby. We can’t wait to meet who’s in there and see Madi with a sibling. But I get a bit overwhelmed when I think of having two under two,” she said.

Olly reassured her, stating: “We know we can do it and it’s going to be fine. The most important thing is that the baby is healthy.”

When giving birth to Madi, Amelia was planning for a natural birth. However, due to being in a “precarious position”, she had to have an emergency C-section.

“She was transverse [sideways] so we didn’t have an option. The recovery was brutal and I wish people had been more honest about that. Maybe it’s because I’m active, but I didn’t realise how much I wouldn’t be able to do afterwards,” Amelia explained.

Olly and Amelia are expecting their second baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I was convinced Madi was a boy’

Olly and Amelia have chosen not to find out about the sex. However, Amelia’s gut instinct is telling her she’s having a baby boy.

Olly, on the other hand, is “swaying more to thinking it’s a girl”. The Troublemaker hitmaker declared: “I’d love that, I genuinely would.”

Before having their daughter, Amelia confessed she was “convinced Madi was a boy”.

