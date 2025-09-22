Mark Wright fans ‘didn’t know where to look’ after co-star Olly Murs pulled his shorts down while presenting live on the radio.

The good pals – who are also new fathers – were back presenting their Heart FM radio show at the weekend.

But things took a rather cheeky turn when Mark was left standing in his tight black briefs after Olly played a prank on the TV star.

Mark was not impressed after being left in his pants (Credit: YouTube)

Mark Wright has his shorts yanked down by co-star

On Saturday (September 20), Olly took to his Instagram and shared a video of a cheeky prank he pulled on Mark.

While Mark was standing up, presenting a link on the radio show, Olly decided to quickly run around the desk. Then, suddenly the singer yanked Mark’s shorts down, exposing his tight black briefs.

Stunned, Mark was left standing in his underwear as attempted to not break his composure. Ever the professional, Mark carried on with the segment while Olly laughed in the background.

Mark fumed ‘what are you doing?!’

Once he was off the air, Mark pulled his shorts back up and scolded his pal Olly.

“What you doing?! What are you doing? I’m live on the radio, you dope!” he fumed. Giggling, Olly threw his hands in the arm and said: “I’m sorry!”

Olly captioned the video: “Pulled Wrighty’s pants down live on air. Sorry mate… couldn’t resist…”

Olly pulled the prank on Mark (Credit: ITV)

‘Don’t know where to look’

The clip went down a treat with fans but it’s fair to say their followers were left rather distracted by Mark’s bulge…

“What a lucky girl Michelle is!” declared one person, referring to Mark’s wife Michelle Keegan. Another added: “Blimey don’t know where to look!”

A third also chimed in: “Very packed in there Mr Wright.” Someone else pointed out: “Have you got a banana down there?” A fifth also quipped: “So that’s Where Mark keeps his spare socks!”

