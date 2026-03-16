‘Broken’ Molly-Mae Hague reveals ‘painful’ health condition that’s left her considering professional help: ‘I’m not feeling myself’

Molly-Mae Hague took to her Youtube channel to discuss a very uncomfortable health condition yesterday, explaining the pain she has been enduring recently.

The fashion mogul and reality star opened up to her subscribers in her latest vlog where she detailed the “chronic,” struggle she has been navigating.

It has left her feeling “not herself”.

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Molly-Mae has candidly revealed a very uncomfortable issue she is enduring (Credit: Youtube / Molly-Mae Hague)

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague reveals ‘painful’ health condition

The 26-year-old social media star is expecting her second child with Tommy Fury and following her pregnancy with Bambi, who is now three years old, she has admitted that this time around, things are feeling quite different.

Molly disclosed that she has been experiencing such painfully dry skin, she is considering seeking professional help to remedy it.

She explained in her latest vlog: “I am so chronically dry all the time, and that sounds so stupid but my lips are so painfully dry and sore, I know I talk about it all the time but especially at the minute I feel drier than ever. I have to literally sit there and go like this… Try and crack my skin open, that’s not normal, that’s not a normal level of dryness.

“I don’t know if I need to go to the doctor and speak about getting some medicated cream because, I don;t know if it’s like maybe eczema-y, I do’t know.

“I just don’t feel myself, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t feel cute but that’s okay because I am 27 weeks pregnant and it’s not every day cuteness.”

Molly divulged her problem in her latest upload on Youtube (Credit: Youtube / Molly-Mae Hague)

Molly-Mae’s latest Youtube vlog update amid pregnancy

In her latest update on her namesake Youtube channel, Molly documented her recent trip to Disneyland with Tommy, Bambi and their friends.

She explained that they has squeezed the getaway into their schedule so Molly wouldn’t be “waddling around and complete useless” as she awaits her new arrival.

Meanwhile, following Mother’s Day, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Tommy Fury has given away the gender of their second baby.

Fans pointed out that the card from ‘bump’ to mark the occasion was pink.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury ‘hinted’ at gender of their second baby

One follower penned: “Tommy accidentally revealed the gender of the baby with his card. It’s deffo a girl”

Another added that Tommy also gifted Molly pink flowers, adding to the theory.

They said: “Also pink flowers. Molly also let it slip in an earlier post that it was a girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Following a previous trip away, Molly had vlogged that Tommy had welcomed her home with more gifts. Again, pink themed.

That time Tommy had arranged balloons, pink flowers and a teddy bear with a pink hat.

“Molly-Mae having a girl? Pink teddy and flowers from Tommy,” one user commented at the time.

Another wrote: “I think it says Team for Team Pink.”

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