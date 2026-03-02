Why concerned Molly-Mae Hague is considering home-schooling daughter Bambi, 3

Molly-Mae Hague has voiced her “controversial” dilemma about whether or not to send her three-year-old daughter Bambi to school.

The Love Island star is a proud mama to Bambi, whom she shares with Tommy Fury. Molly is also expecting her second child with Tommy.

And now, Molly has revealed that after recently visiting a school for Bambi, she has been left with mixed feelings about it all. So much so, she is considering home-schooling the youngster.

Molly-Mae Hague reveals Bambi dilemma

In a recent YouTube vlog, Molly revealed she and Tommy are “on the fence” about sending Bambi to school.

“We went to go and visit a school for Bambi. I feel as though it could be quite a controversial one. You know me, I can sneeze and people will find it controversial,” Molly shared.

She added: “I’m not really going to go into depth about it but we were very much feeling on the fence with schooling and what we were going to do and where we are at with it.

“I was in the normal school system, I didn’t go to private school. We’re just very stuck about what we are going to do.” Molly-Mae went on to say that Bambi going to a catholic school is “non-negotiable”.

Molly-Mae Hague ‘very much on the fence’

She explained: “The kind of school we would want Bambi to go to, there are not many left. Catholic schools are few and far between and it’s a non-negotiable because it’s Tommy’s religion. He wants her to go to a Catholic school and obviously I support that.

“We’ve actually been going to church quite a bit for the last few months. We try to go most Sundays. We will go tomorrow morning.”

Molly continued in the video: “Tommy really wants it to be a part of Bambi’s upbringing. When our second baby comes along, we are going to get them baptised. We haven’t actually done that with Bambi yet, because we just haven’t got round to it. When the baby is here, we are going to do a joint baptism.

“But back to school, I don’t know what we are going to do. We went to see a school and I think they affirmed to us that we are very much on the fence about… I don’t want to say about sending her at all.”

Molly says it’s ‘kind of terrifying’

Molly then said she “definitely” wants Bambi to go to school but is unsure about “what that looks like”. She mused: “Do we wait a little bit? Do we just take her lead if it seems like she’s ready, which I think she really does.

“I don’t want to say the wrong thing, because the school is amazing, which we went to go and see. It’s just, you know when you can’t fault it. It was almost too perfect.”

Revealing she wants Bambi to retain her unique personality, Molly said: “She is such a spark and has such a brightness about her, that the thought of sending her to school – I want her to just stay Bambi.

“And you have to let go at some point as a parent and allow your child to spread their wings and I don’t know, I just don’t want her to lose her.”

She added: “Even like little things we picked up on in this school, obviously they are so strict, which is great and we’re strict with Bambi, but in a way that we’re comfortable with.

“I just feel like handing your child over for five days a week, six, seven hours a day, to a system – it’s kind of terrifying and I think because we’re so protective over Bambi. I am so protective, but Tommy’s another level. I just don’t really know where our heads are at with it.”

‘It all feels very overwhelming and kind of scary’

The Love Island star admitted that she hoped the school visit would “encourage us” but she revealed: “I just feel like it set us back a little bit because we thought, woah, this is a lot.

“I feel like I left school myself about five minutes ago and now I’m looking for a school for my child and I just don’t know what to think. It all feels very overwhelming and kind of scary and I think we are just going to put the brakes on it.”

Molly continued: “The reason we are looking around is because everyone is pressurising us, saying you need to get a space if you want her to go to one of these great schools, but this is too overwhelming for me.

“Equally, I don’t want Bambi to miss out and if she wants to go to school, obviously we are going to encourage that. I just want her to be happy.”

“If we enrol her in a school and she absolutely loves it and she is thriving then that is amazing. That’s what we want.”

Suggesting the idea of homeschooling, Molly added: “Equally, we might put her in a school if that’s what we decide to do, but it might not be what works – but could homeschooling be an option?

“People will probably be thinking this is because of Tommy’s opinions and he is half traveller on his dad’s side. Tommy went to school, so it’s nothing really to do with that. Tommy has his own opinions on it and he’s the same as me. He’s just on the fence. If we find something that works, amazing.”

Molly ‘really didn’t enjoy school’

Proud mama Molly also shared that her own negative school memories have shaped her thoughts about Bambi going to school.

She said: “What also doesn’t help is that I really didn’t enjoy school, at all. People say you really look back at school as the best years of your life and I certainly don’t. I think my year group was quite a [bleep] year group.

“School was meant to be fun and it’s meant to be the best years of your life. It’s meant to be the part of your life before things get serious. That school felt so serious.

“We all have different opinions… She might have a completely different experience to me and I don’t ever want to make a decision that’s then going to hinder her future.

“Let’s say she wants to become a vet, she wants to become a doctor or a nurse or do something where she needs specific grades, then we want her to have that.”

Molly finished off and said: “So, thanks for listening to my TED talk.”

