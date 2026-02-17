Molly-Mae Hague planning shock cosmetic surgery after baby birth as she admits it’s ‘not pretty’

Molly-Mae has revealed her shock plans to undergo cosmetic surgery after the birth of her second baby, as she wants to make a huge change.

Earlier this month, Molly-Mae shocked the world by revealing she and Tommy Fury are expecting their second baby, months after reconciling.

Now, the 26-year-old influencer has been open with her followers, as she revealed she already wants to change things about her appearance. And so, once she has her baby, she is planning on getting a boob job.

Molly-Mae wants her boobs to look different (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae reveals boob job plans

In her latest YouTube vlog, Molly-Mae opened up on her body changes, and how she isn’t happy with her boobs.

However, it seems the Love Islander also doesn’t want “fake” looking boobs, so she is hoping to get something a bit more natural.

She told her vlog: “I’m adamant in the fact that when I have had this baby, I want to do a lift. I don’t want an implant.”

But the main reason she wants a change, is because she no longer feels like her boobs are “pretty” and she feels like that is something that shouldn’t happen until later in her life.

Molly-Mae said: “I’ll be honest, they are not pretty. Like, truly wholeheartedly. And I’m not even being harsh on myself. It ain’t pretty.

“When I am not wearing a bra – hope all the workmen outside can’t hear me – but they are really saggy. Very, very saggy.”

She admitted: “I am only 26. So, I feel like there is time to not be a ‘saggy Maggie’ in this life. I don’t know exactly what I will do but I will do something.

“I don’t know if it’s possible to not get an implant because I don’t want it to look like I have got fake boobs. But I just want it to look like my natural boobs but not so [saggy].”

She doesn’t know what exactly she will get (Credit: YouTube)

What has she said about her baby news?

Molly-Mae and Tommy kept their baby news a secret for six months, revealing they are almost at the end of the pregnancy already.

But since the announcement, Molly has been sharing updates in her vlogs. And she recently admitted she has a “regret” about how she told Tommy the news. The influencer chose to wait until the next day to tell her beau that they were having another baby. But looking back, she wishes she had done it differently.

She told her vlog: “My one regret is that I didn’t just tell him in the moment, and share that moment with him. I just feel like it would have been nicer than sleeping on that secret.”

