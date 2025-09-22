Michelle Keegan flooded with support as she makes ‘special’ announcement

Michelle Keegan has caused a stir after she teased that “something special” is coming soon…

The 38-year-old mum of one has been a staple on screens since shooting to fame on Coronation Street in 2007. What’s more, earlier this year, she became a mum for the first time when she and Mark Wright welcomed daughter Palma.

And despite initially revealing she was going to take a step back from the spotlight, Michelle is busier than ever.

Now, Michelle has issued a huge career update revealing she has filmed “something special”.

Michelle Keegan’s busy 2025

2025 has already been a busy and eventful year for Michelle. As well as welcoming her first child, her career has gone from strength to strength.

Earlier this year, she wrapped up filming for the final series of hit show Brassic. Meanwhile, last month, it was announced that Michelle is set to star in a new ITV thriller called The Blame.

At the weekend, Michelle took to her Instagram and shared a slew of behind-the-scenes snaps from a project with Sky.

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for Michelle’s project

In the photos, Michelle could be seen surrounded by a film crew while she walked down a road. The TV star looked sensational and rocked a yellow two-piece for the project.

Michelle captioned the post: “Excited to be working with @sky_uk on something special… stay tuned for what’s coming.”

And it didn’t take Michelle’s fans long to share their excitement. In the comments section one person wrote: “Can’t wait to see what it is.”

Someone else added: “So excited.” A third then gushed: “The outfit omg.”

Michelle’s new ITV drama

Michelle is currently filming a new six-part drama for ITV called The Blame. In the show she plays detective DI Crane, who “must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team”.

Also joining the stellar cast are The Sandman’s Douglas Booth and Ian Hart, aka Professor Quirrell from Harry Potter.

ITV’s Director of Drama described The Blame as “full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation”. Polly Hill added that it “also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels”.

