Michelle Keegan ‘mum-shamed’ as she poses in eye-popping bikini four months after giving birth

Michelle Keegan has been defended by fans after being trolled over a bikini snap four months after welcoming her first baby.

The actress, 37, became a mum for the first time in March after she gave birth to a baby daughter, Palma, who she shares with husband Mark Wright, 38.

Since then, the showbiz couple – who married in 2015 – have been updating fans on the new chapter in their lives.

And, this week, Michelle sent her fans into a frenzy after she posed up a storm in a rather revealing bikini.

The actress looked incredible in the bikini snap (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan stuns in bikini

On Sunday (July 20), Michelle – who headed back to work this month on a secret project – took to her Instagram and shared a jaw-dropping snap of her modelling her collaboration with swimwear brand Orfila Bee.

Soaking up the sun, Michelle looked sensational in a brown bandeau bikini which boasted a golden ring at the front.

The former Coronation Street star teamed the eye-popping outfit with a loose white linen shirt and trousers, sunglasses and a cowboy hat.

She captioned the post: “We really did make the chicest cover up @orfilabee.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle defended by fans

And, as expected, Michelle’s snap got plenty of people talking in the comments section. One troll said: “Thought she just had a baby?” sparking a discussion about Michelle’s body. Another commented: “I know! I still have my baby belly 28 years later.”

Imagine thinking mum-shaming was okay.

Someone else clapped back: “She worked out before, during and after pregnancy!! Imagine thinking mum-shaming was okay!”

A third chimed in: “Damned if you do and damned if you don’t!! It astounds me why people feel the need to shame women over their body!! And even worse, it’s women bringing down women!!”

Other fans were left gushing, as another follower wrote: “Such a beautiful woman. Looking amazing. Ignore the haters girl.” A fourth also penned: “The most gorgeous woman on the planet.”

She became a mum for the first time this year (Credit: BBC)

Michelle’s fears over daughter Palma’s future

It comes after it was reported that Michelle is “terrified” at the thought her baby girl Palma will follow in her parents’ footsteps and forge a career in showbiz.

Speaking to Heat, a source claimed: “Palma is so beautiful and, with Michelle and Mark’s jobs being in front of the camera, friends and family have been saying they should sign her up to an agency.

“More than a few people have said Palma appears to already be showing signs she could be a little performer. But it’s actually a terrifying thought for Michelle, and she wants to protect Palma at all costs. The idea of her entering showbiz is the last thing she wants.”

Read more: Inside Michelle Keegan’s ‘beautiful’ trip to the Cotswolds – luxurious members’ only stay; new picture of baby Palma; retirement plans

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.