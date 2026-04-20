Meghan Markle unveils sweet new As Ever candles inspired by Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle is adding another personal touch to her growing As Ever brand, this time with a heartfelt nod to her children, Archie and Lilibet with new candles.

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed two brand-new candles, each inspired by her young son and daughter, giving fans a glimpse into the family moments that continue to shape her lifestyle range.

The duchess first launched her brand last year, steadily building a collection that now includes jams, herbal teas, cookie mixes, honey, candles, a bookmark, spice kits and flower sprinkles.

The brand has proved hugely popular so far. It is also clear that many of the products hold special meaning for Meghan.

Several items have already paid tribute to key moments in her life and relationships. Now, the spotlight has turned to Archie and Lilibet. Her latest additions have been drawn directly from her role as a mum.

Meghan’s new As Ever candles are a nod to her kids (Credit: Media-Mode)

Meghan Markle reveals new As Ever candles

With Mother’s Day in the US approaching on May 10, Meghan has teased a special As Ever drop set to launch on April 22.

The collection introduces two $64 signature candles, each inspired by her children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

This is not the first time Meghan has linked her candles to meaningful dates. She previously released one tied to her own birthday on August 4, along with another marking her and Prince Harry’s wedding anniversary on May 18.

In the latest launch, both Archie and Lilibet’s full royal titles appear in the product descriptions.

The first, Signature Candle No. 506, honours Archie’s May 6 birthday and is described as being inspired by “Prince Archie of Sussex’s Birthdate”.

It features a “warm, comforting scent inspired by Prince Archie of Sussex’s birthdate, bringing a soft, familiar ease into the room”, with notes of ginger, neroli and cashmere.

The press release adds: “This candle is inspired by Meghan’s son, Prince Archie.”

Meghan and Harry are parents to Archie and Lilibet (Credit: Media-Mode)

Meghan launches candle linked to daughter Lilibet

The second candle is dedicated to daughter Lilibet.

Signature Candle No. 604 takes inspiration from her June 4 birthday. It’s described as being inspired by “Princess Lilibet of Sussex’s Birthdate”.

Its fragrance is said to be a “light, floral scent inspired by Princess Lilibet of Sussex’s birthdate, adding a sense of brightness and openness to the home”.

Notes include amber, water lily and santal.

So sweet!

Meghan revealed the welcome home they received after their Australia tour (Credit: Instagram)

Meghan and Harry return home from Australia

The candle reveal comes as Meghan and Harry recently returned to their California home following a whirlwind trip to Australia. The couple spent four days visiting Melbourne and Sydney.

Over the weekend, Meghan shared a glimpse of their return on Instagram. She revealed a touching welcome from their children.

Read more: Prince William’s ‘words’ to brother Harry at Philip’s funeral service amid rift

In the video, Meghan walks through the entrance of their Montecito home to find a banner hanging overhead that reads: “Welcome home,” complete with a red love heart.

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