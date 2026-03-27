Prince Harry’s ‘fears over decision William could make over Archie and Lilibet’

Prince Harry is said to have growing concerns about the future of his children’s royal status, with claims that Prince William could one day take action over their titles when he becomes king.

According to royal author Tom Bower’s latest book, the Duke of Sussex allegedly realised his position within the monarchy was not as secure as he once believed following the dramatic removal of titles from his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, last year.

Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, were granted prince and princess titles after their grandfather, King Charles, ascended the throne in 2022.

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Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020, though they retained their Sussex titles. But questions remain over what could happen to those titles in the years ahead.

The Duke of Sussex’s children have prince and princess titles (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s ‘fear’ over William move

Tom Bower has released a new book on the Sussexes titled Betrayal: Power, Deceit And The Fight For The Future Of The Royal Family.

In one section, he details Harry’s reported private reaction to King Charles initiating the process to strip Andrew of his royal titles and honours.

He might even strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles.

Last October, the monarch, 77, began formal proceedings against his brother amid intense scrutiny over Andrew’s past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has also faced sexual assault allegations, which he has consistently denied.

As reported by HELLO!, Bower writes: “The tremors of the unprecedented sanctions against Andrew must have shocked Harry. In public, he remained silent. In private, he realised that his own royal status was no longer invincible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

‘He might strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles’

“Clearly, William was taking no prisoners. Once he was crowned as king, his brother might well show no mercy to him and Meghan. Insulted by all the criticism targeted from Montecito, Harry could anticipate that the Prince and Princess of Wales’s anger about Meghan’s misuse of her royal title for profit would tip the balance.

“William would undoubtedly rail against her disloyalty. He might even strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles.”

Representatives for Harry and William have been contacted for comment on these claims.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently hit out at Bower’s new book.

In a statement, the Sussexes’ team said that Bower’s “commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation”.

They added: “He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him.”

Could the Prince of Wales remove Archie and Lilibet’s titles in the future? (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William ‘aware of the dangers’

However, not everyone seems convinced such a dramatic move would happen.

Speaking exclusively to Royal Insider, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that removing the children’s titles could spark significant backlash.

“In the hypothetical situation where the monarch removed Archie and Lili’s titles, there would be outrage, especially since they were not responsible for the royal rift,” he said.

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“William will be well aware of these dangers. He is a consummate diplomat and expect him to handle this matter without causing offence and leave well alone.”

In the end, while the debate around royal titles continues to rumble on, insiders suggest any future decision would need to balance public opinion with family tensions already under intense scrutiny.

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