Moment Meghan Markle goes into ‘moment of panic’ in Australia with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially arrived in Australia for their four-day tour, and it did not take long for the couple to get people talking. From heartfelt visits to a touching display of affection, their first day has already delivered plenty of standout moments.

After landing in Melbourne, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their trip with a visit to a children’s hospital, where they spent time meeting young patients as well as dedicated medical staff.

Meghan, 44, then headed to a women’s homeless shelter run by McAuley Community Services for Women. During the visit, she spoke with survivors of family violence in what proved to be a deeply meaningful stop on the tour.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Later in the day, Meghan reunited with Harry, 41, as they attended the Australian National Veterans Art Museum. It was during this outing that the couple shared a particularly sweet moment that quickly caught attention.

Meghan and Harry packed on the PDA in Australia (Credit: Photo by JOEL CARRETT/EPA/Shutterstock)

Harry and Meghan arrive in Australia

As the pair crossed the road, Meghan was seen holding tightly onto her husband’s arm.

At the same time, Harry extended a protective arm as traffic paused to let them pass safely.

It seemed like a moment of panic that Harry was about to step out in front of the cyclists.

During the walkabout, a reporter called out: “Are you enjoying being in Australia?”

Harry replied warmly: “Yeah, it’s wonderful. It’s great to be back. Thanks for having us back.”

Moments later, he placed a comforting hand on Meghan’s back as they made their way into the venue.

According to a body language expert, Meghan was protective of Harry (Credit: Josh Stanyer/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle’s ‘protective’ moment with Prince Harry in Australia

A body language expert has now shared insight into the exchange, suggesting Meghan’s reaction may have been instinctive.

Darren Stanton explained that the duchess appeared to have a brief “moment of panic” as they crossed the road.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, he told Royal Insider: “I think it was more of a protective gesture.

“It seemed like a moment of panic that Harry was about to step out in front of the cyclists even though Harry seemed to be aware of them and they seemed to have stopped.

“Even though she may have known there was no danger, this is a subconscious instinctive gesture to protect the ones we love.”

He added: “The fact her reflex is to pull him away from danger, real or imagined, shows how much Harry means to her and the strength of their bond. It is actually really sweet to see.”

Meghan and Harry also visited the Royal Children’s Hospital In Melbourne (Credit: Media-Mode)

Reaction to Harry and Meghan at children’s hospital

It is clear the couple were met with a warm reception as their tour got underway.

Following their visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital, Professor Christine Kilpatrick AO, Board Chair of the hospital, shared how much the appearance meant to those there.

She told PEOPLE: “Look around and you can see the crowds of people. The smiles on their faces and what it means to them. Everyone is absolutely delighted.

“You can’t measure the morale boost, but it is palpable. Many of these patients have been here for quite some time and are often very frequent visitors to the hospital, a joy like this is wonderful for them.”

With several more engagements lined up, all eyes will be on Harry and Meghan as their Australia tour continues, and if their first day is anything to go by, there are sure to be more heartfelt moments ahead.

Will you follow Harry and Meghan on their Australia tour? Tell us on our Facebook page.