‘Tension’ as Harry and Meghan are on ‘completely different paths’ ahead of ‘make or break’ Australia trip

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to head to Australia for the first time in seven years, questions about their future continue to circulate.

On one hand, rumours suggest Meghan may be focusing on building a solo career. On the other, there are claims that Harry could be considering a reconciliation with the royal family. At the same time, new reports indicate the couple may be facing challenges behind closed doors.

Harry and Meghan are allegedly on ‘completely different paths’

Harry and Meghan are set to visit Australia in April, yet the trip itself is reportedly becoming a source of tension.

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According to an insider, disagreements over the purpose and tone of the visit are beginning to strain their relationship.

“The Sussexes’ planned visit to Australia next month is already creating waves inside royal circles. But the tensions are also playing out between Harry and Meghan themselves,” the source claimed to Closer, while discussing the couple’s differing views.

The Sussexes are said to be in hot water (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The insider went on to explain the divide. “Behind the scenes, the couple are locked in a battle over what the trip should look like and what message it should send. Harry wants it to feel like a proper royal tour. He believes this is an opportunity to show that he and Meghan can still operate with the seriousness and dignity expected of working royals. Meghan wants the trip to feel more like Angelina Jolie coming to town. She is a huge admirer of how Angelina balances her humanitarian work with global influence, and that is the model she wants to follow.”

Despite the reported tensions, the couple confirmed their plans last month. A spokesperson said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements.”

Harry and Meghan’s Australia trip

The pair are expected to visit Sydney and Melbourne during their stay. Meanwhile, their children, Archie and Lilibet, are believed to remain at home in Montecito, California.

In addition, Meghan is set to take part in a high profile event while in Australia. She will reportedly be the guest of honour at a women only weekend retreat. The three day event is expected to include a fireside chat as well as a meet and greet with attendees.

However, according to the insider, the trip highlights a broader issue. The couple are said to be moving in different directions when it comes to their public image and long term goals.

Meghan and Harry are heading to Australia (Credit: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s ‘hopes’ for the future

The insider also shed light on Harry’s perspective. “Harry keeps having to stress how he believes the trip needs to reflect both of them, not just Meghan’s vision. Over the past few months, it has become a recurring point of tension. And one he is increasingly tired of having to push.”

For Harry, the visit carries particular importance. He reportedly hopes it can mirror the traditional overseas tours he once undertook as a working royal.

Meanwhile, Meghan appears to see it differently. “For Harry, the trip carries enormous significance. He wants the tour to resemble the traditional overseas visits that defined his earlier royal life. But Meghan sees the trip as a global moment. She believes the world should see them as a powerful modern couple who still command attention and influence. Meghan believes there is nothing wrong with embracing their star power. In her view they are both Hollywood heavyweights and royal figures. They are passionate about getting this right. But they are coming at it from different perspectives and it’s starting to feel that Meghan future vision is not aligning with Harry’s – their paths are completely different.”

At the same time, Harry is said to view the trip as a potential turning point. Reports suggest he hopes their efforts could help improve relations with the royal family.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been contacted for comment.

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