Meghan Markle drops cryptic ‘save the date’ tease for first As Ever launch of 2026

Meghan Markle has set tongues wagging after quietly hinting at the first As Ever launch of 2026, sharing a deliberately vague “save the date” message on Instagram that has fans poring over every detail.

A close-up image was shared across the brand’s main feed and Stories. It showed a blank journal complete with a black leather bookmark stamped in gold with the words “Fell asleep here”.

Alongside the image, the caption reads: “For the chapters you want to savour most… 1.13.26.”

Meghan Markle teases As Ever launch announcement

Followers were urged to mark their calendars, with a reminder to return at 9am PT, which is 5pm UK time, on January 13 when the new product is due to drop. It will mark As Ever’s first launch of the year.

While Meghan has kept the details firmly under wraps, the journal-style imagery and references to chapters have fuelled speculation that stationery could be next for the lifestyle brand. Some fans think a guided journal or diary could be on the cards, while others believe the teaser could point to something as simple as a bookmark.

The timing is also interesting given ongoing chatter that Meghan may be preparing to branch further into publishing. The duchess has been linked to a possible cookbook release later this year.

Meghan is looking at a cookbook for early 2026.

Meghan already has experience in this space. She wrote the foreword for Together: Our Community Cookbook and authored the children’s book The Bench. If reports are accurate, a full cookbook could be her next major project.

“Meghan is looking at a cookbook for early 2026,” an insider told MailOnline last week. “There will be more lifestyle products coming in the spring. 2026 is looking like another big year for her.”

Meghan Markle has teased a new product drop for As Ever (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As Ever suffers technical glitch

The teaser arrives just days after As Ever found itself at the centre of online chatter following a technical glitch on its website. The mishap briefly exposed internal stock levels.

Internet sleuths, particularly on Reddit, discovered that adding unusually large quantities of products to their baskets caused the site to display how much inventory was available.

One user claimed that “adding 200,000 of each item showed us exactly how much they had in stock,” alleging that many products showed tens of thousands of units remaining.

At the top of the list were the Signature Fruit Spread Boxes, priced at $42. They appeared to have more than 130,000 units available.

The figures quickly went viral, with some interpreting them as evidence of sluggish sales. Sources close to the brand, however, disputed that reading.

“I think it’s fair to say business isn’t just successful. It’s flying off the shelf,” a source told The Sun. “Meghan inadvertently revealed that one million jars were ordered for that one product, and has only 130,000 left. It doesn’t take a genius to work out that 87 per cent of what has been ordered has sold.”

As the speculation snowballed, As Ever quietly fixed the glitch. They introduced purchase limits across the site.

The Duchess of Sussex is also reportedly planning a trip back to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

UK visit also tipped to be part of Meghan’s 2026 plans

The carefully timed “save the date” post also comes as reports suggest Meghan is considering her first return to the UK in four years, provided security arrangements can be agreed for both her and Prince Harry.

She is said to be keen to attend a one-year countdown event for the Invictus Games in Birmingham on July 10. She would appear alongside her husband at the milestone celebration.

Whether that trip goes ahead will depend on the outcome of Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battle over taxpayer-funded police protection during visits to Britain. A decision on the matter is reportedly expected later this month.

