Martin Kemp, 63, distracts fans as he poses in tight grey joggers: ‘It’s ginormous’

Silver fox Martin Kemp got plenty of people talking after he got to work in his garden wearing a tight white T-shirt and grey shorts.

The singer and presenter, 63, has been a staple in the showbiz world for over four decades. After shooting to fame in the new wave band Spandau Ballet, Martin has appeared in the likes of Celebrity Gogglebox and EastEnders.

So, it’s no surprise that the father-of-two has accumulated a loyal legion of smitten fans over the years. But recently, Martin made jaws drop after he shared a selfie – and fans couldn’t stop looking at one particular thing…

Martin’s social media post got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

Martin Kemp distracts fans with his huge… kale!

On Wednesday (September 17), via his home Instagram account which he shares with wife Shirlie, Martin uploaded a photo of himself hard at work in the garden.

Looking as handsome as ever, Martin rocked a crisp white T-shirt and tight grey jogging shorts. In the snap, he could be seen carrying a huge bunch of kale on his shoulders.

In the caption, Martin gave some advice on how to cook with the vegetable. He wrote: “I must say kale seems to be the easiest veg to grow and so good for you. A lot of people say they don’t like it but once you know how to cook it, it’s delicious!

“Cut all the stems off, they are too tough to eat, then cut or shred and massage in your hands with a tiny bit of olive oil and salt. You can then bake it for about 10 mins or just add it to a sauce!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison #9 by Shirlie Kemp (@maisonnumber9)

Martin’s fans do a double-take

However, it’s fair to say it was the size of Martin’s kale that got plenty of people talking….

Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “I thought Martin was carrying a Christmas tree.” Someone else declared: “Wow l’ve never seen kale that big!” Another chimed in: “Thought it was a Christmas tree, ginormous.”

A fourth then wrote: “I didn’t realise Kale grows so big!” A fifth also gushed: “If only we all had a Martin to carry our kale.” A sixth penned: “Love kale, it’s one of my faves! That’s seriously impressive, it’s huge.”

Martin is loved up with Shirlie (Credit: Loose Women YouTube Channel)

Are Martin and Shirlie actually married?

Singer Martin has been hard at work at his home recently, which he shares with wife Shirley. Since meeting in 1983, the pair have gone from strength to strength – tying the knot and welcoming two children, including Roman.

Martin and Shirley got married in 1988 in a clifftop ceremony in St Lucia. But it seems the romantic ceremony may not have been as official as he first thought.

“Me and mum were in St Lucia. We were standing on this clifftop overlooking the Caribbean,” Martin recalled on his podcast with son Roman, FFS! My Dad Is Martin Kemp.

He added: “Mum had this kind of mini skirt, white dress thing on and I remember standing on the clifftop waiting for her and she climbed out the back of a truck to climb up the rocks to get to the clifftop. When she got there, there was this person that we’d collared to be the witness… I don’t remember signing anything.”

Read more: Martin Kemp accused of ‘selling his soul’ as his Instagram is flooded with adverts

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.